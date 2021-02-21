Vaccine clinics also providing much-needed dose of hope for those weary of pandemic

“I truly know how you feel about not getting your spot,” Bruce said, to console me. “I missed my getting a spot on two different tries when they were having it and also the time they canceled all shots.”

Bruce was very impressed with the process when he went on Feb. 3 to get his first shot.

“You never have to get out of your car/truck, but just cut off the car and open the door when you hand in all the paperwork before driving into the tent,” he said. Bruce admitted he was “a little nervous after they first talk to you about side effects and if you are allergic to anything.

“You will see how well the entire set up is and how nicely it all flows from the minute you enter the driveway entrance,” he said.

The day before my appointment, I received an email reminding me of it (as if I needed that!) and also several reminders, including not to arrive more than an hour before your appointment.

Signs on the highway in front of the Governmental Center indicated the location and I pulled in at 12:50 p.m. with the first person checking me in on his tablet. It only took six minutes to get to Rockingham County Deputy Bryson Wall who directed me to one of four lines and thanked me for getting my shot.