Vaccine clinics also providing much-needed dose of hope for those weary of pandemic

WENTWORTH — I never thought I would be upset if I couldn’t get an appointment for a shot and then, when I got that appointment, actually looked forward to getting the shot.
Not me! I avoid doctors and have been afraid of shots since I was a child when threats of taking me to a doctor or getting a shot were discipline measures.
But, dealing with the possibility of contracting COVID-19 changed that.
Like many others in the high risk group of people over 65 who should be vaccinated, I watched and listened carefully for any and all chances to get on a list to get the vaccination. I ended up on about five or six lists, but still didn’t have an appointment.
But, on Feb. 11, I was in line at the Rockingham County Governmental Center for my shot.
I had anxiously awaited the first publicized opportunity to get on the county’s site to register for a shot. Long-time friend Bruce Webb and I discussed getting our shots. I particularly wanted him to get one because he has severe lung problems, and contracting COVID-19 could be life-threatening. I was more anxious for him than I was for myself.
That first week, I dialed and dialed and dialed the telephone number only to get the busy tone. Sometimes, my heart would skip a beat when, suddenly, a ring tone came on but that quickly turned into the busy tone. After about 12 minutes, a message came on saying all appointments had been filled. I almost cried.
Then, I got an email from Bruce saying he used the website and his appointment was on Feb. 4. That helped me feel somewhat better.
“I tried to call several times and the line was always busy, so tried my luck online,” Bruce said. “It worked much better.” He said he accessed the site a few minutes before noon and kept hitting the “refresh” button and got through.
The next week, I bypassed the phone call altogether and hopped online a few minutes before the noon start time. I hit "refresh" about 35 times until, miracle of miracles, the appointment site opened. I clicked on a time slot, but wasn't fast enough since I get a message all the appointments were filled.
On Feb. 3, I got a “red alert” message on my phone and an email saying the county received another shipment of vaccine and 250 appointments would be available at 3 p.m.
I pulled up the website and was ready to go 10 minutes ahead of time, clicking on the site periodically. At 3 p.m., I clicked the “refresh” button 39 times but, by 3:05, all the appointments were filled.
Knowing the appointments opened every Friday at noon, on Feb. 5, I was at the computer and, again, clicking on the appointment site a minute before noon and it opened.
This time, I selected a time and filled out the form, but when I hit "Submit," I got a message that someone had beat me to that slot and no other times were available. I almost cried, again. Still, I was excited since now I at least knew what to expect next time. This was much easier than dialing that number over and over, and hitting "refresh" speeded up the process.
“I truly know how you feel about not getting your spot,” Bruce said, to console me. “I missed my getting a spot on two different tries when they were having it and also the time they canceled all shots.”
Bruce was very impressed with the process when he went on Feb. 3 to get his first shot.
“You never have to get out of your car/truck, but just cut off the car and open the door when you hand in all the paperwork before driving into the tent,” he said. Bruce admitted he was “a little nervous after they first talk to you about side effects and if you are allergic to anything.
“You will see how well the entire set up is and how nicely it all flows from the minute you enter the driveway entrance,” he said.
The day before my appointment, I received an email reminding me of it (as if I needed that!) and also several reminders, including not to arrive more than an hour before your appointment.
Signs on the highway in front of the Governmental Center indicated the location and I pulled in at 12:50 p.m. with the first person checking me in on his tablet. It only took six minutes to get to Rockingham County Deputy Bryson Wall who directed me to one of four lines and thanked me for getting my shot.
About a dozen cars were in each line and I could see two tents at the end of the lines. Every 10 minutes or so, we inched forward until finally, I was only three cars from the tent. Air Force National Guard Tech. Sgt. Frank Garcia was alternating cars into the single line into the tent. The Charlotte resident said he had been here for three weeks to assist, going home on weekends.
At this point, health department employees Marcia Buccini and Jenny Thomas came to my car, asked for my form and asked about allergies, etc. I was also asked for my red white and blue Medicare card and it was at that point I realized that card no longer contained my Social Security number but a different number which they recorded on my form. They gave me another informational form they said I should complete when I came back for my second dose.
The next thing I knew Thomas was putting a needle in my arm; then Wentworth Firefighter Brian Bedell handed me a card with the time 2:05 on it. He told me to park and wait until that time before I left. Bedell said if I had any odd feelings, felt my heart racing, or it got hard to breath to blow my horn and the medical team at a red tent would come and check me. That area was maintained by Rockingham County Fire Marshal Anthony Crowder and other emergency services personnel. I had no repercussions and headed home.
I later learned 770 people had been vaccinated that Thursday followed by 500 on Friday and about 80 on Saturday.
County Commissioner Mark Richardson, his wife, Kathryn, cousin Linda Gourley and sister-in-law Nancy Southern were among those in Thursday’s line.
“It took about only 35 minutes, including the 15 minutes of wait time (afterward),” he said, noting his appointment was between 1 and 2, but they came early anticipating a long line.
Richardson admitted it was tough getting the appointment, but once he arrived for the appointment, “all the folks I saw were not only extra professional, they were knowledgeable and pleasant about how they dealt with everybody.
“I am so proud of all the people involved,” Richardson said, noting he has received emails, phone calls and word of mouth about the local clinics and they have had “nothing but very positive comments about the whole experience.
“We are capable of handling easily two or three times the number of folks the same day, but we don’t have the dosages to give them.”
Quite a few people from outside the county, including Virginia are among people getting their vaccinations locally. Of course, many local residents are going to other counties – some as far away as Charlotte – to receive the vaccine.
Also in line that Thursday was Paul Prewitt, soon-to-be 101, a World War II veteran from Eden who, in a recorded interview, encouraged all seniors to get their vaccinations.
The day of my appointment was dreary with bursts of rain, but everyone helped make the process such an efficient one.
"We are so fortunate to provide this valuable service to the members of our community,” said Katrina R. White, health education program manager and public information officer. In reporting the results of the 12 clinics conducted for healthcare workers and people over 65 through Feb. 13, she said a total of 4,623 vaccinations were administered.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinics are provided through the collaborative efforts of Rockingham County Division of Public Health and other local organizations, she said, including, but not limited to Rockingham County Emergency Management and Services, Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, State DHHS Employees, National Guard, Air Corp Cadets, community corrections parole officers and many other dedicated individuals working behind the scenes.
“Not only are vaccines being provided, but something even bigger ... a new sense of hope,” White said.