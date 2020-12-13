Venue to host Taste of Christmas Around the World

"While there, I had the ability to experience an amazing German/Caribbean fusion of a world famous German chef, as well as learn the traditional delicacies and recipes from the locals who were like family," he said.

Most recently, he had the opportunity to spend a couple of weeks in southern Costa Rica, which he described as "totally different than the Caribbean.

"There I was able to absorb some of the local cuisine but furthermore was able to spend time with a friend who had a permaculture farm where every local ingredient imaginable was available, anything from sugar cane fields to Brazilian cherries and from talking with howler monkeys while picking star fruit for a homemade barbecue sauce and picking local Chia (similar to collards) and a fishing expedition for Cerro Mackeral," Nykamp said.

"The most fun of all of it is taking these recipes and ingredients and fusing them with ingredients that are common to us and bringing delightful experiences through the art of food to folks who attend our events or who hire my catering company."

For now, Nykamp is excited about holding Taste of Christmas Around the World and hopes to make it an annual event, as well as launch his supper club/dinner theatre idea once coronavirus restrictions lessen.

"We hope that those who attend (Taste of Christmas) will not only enjoy our new venue but will walk away with a wonderful experience of flavor and an understanding of our ability and an interest in our supper club and catering," Nykamp said.

