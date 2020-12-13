Venue to host Taste of Christmas Around the World

WENTWORTH — This holiday season, local residents can take their taste buds on a world tour of traditional Christmas foods without leaving the area.
The Blissful Ridge Art & Wedding Venue will host Taste of Christmas Around the World at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 20 and 22. Reservations must be made in advance, and the cost is $50 per person and $85 per couple.
"This will be an amazing and unique dinner event where you will be served a six-course holiday meal in a different fashion," said Jarret Nykamp, owner, chef and director of creative services at Blissful Ridge.
Foods from countries such as Germany, Japan, Argentina and Greece will be served.
Nykamp had originally planned a huge, holiday dinner theatre event, but COVID-19 forced him to rethink his plans. He realized people would love a holiday experience but are wary of large crowds.
"We are wanting individuals to be able to experience that holiday experience but in a semi-private, intimate setting," he said. "Secondly, there are many 'foodies' in the area that have been anxious to get out but have been cooped up lately, and lastly, to our knowledge, we have never known of any event of this nature with such a multicultural experience."
Attendees should arrive between 6 to 6:20 p.m. to be seated at socially-distanced tables. As a chef, Nykamp has had numerous international cooking experiences and will be interacting with the crowd, introducing each dish as it is brought to the tables. He will also share interesting holiday customs from around the world.
"Most holiday events will highlight your favorite holiday treats, but we didn't want people to get burnt out on the same foods," Nykamp said of his decision to host Taste of Christmas Around the World.
Nykamp said he and his staff take the pandemic seriously and will be masked and gloved, and a hand-sanitizing station will be provided at the entrance. In addition, temperatures will be taken as attendees arrive.
"We do ask that if you are up and about that you please wear a mask," Nykamp said.
The Blissful Ridge, which opened officially in October, is an art and wedding venue in Wentworth.
"It boasts beautiful, natural backdrops with the rustic charm of the old Soy scout camp that once existed there," Nykamp said.
The venue can be leased for any type of event, and offers indoor and outdoor space for parties, retreats and weddings with numerous options for backdrops. The Blissful Ridge also has an amphitheater, where they have hosted live music events. Plans are to continue to offer such events, as well as music festivals.
The Blissful Ridge is also the home of The Blissful Palette Events and Catering. Most of Nykamp's international culinary skills were developed and concentrated in the Caribbean and Central American regions of the world, including 12 months spent in the Cayman Islands.
"While there, I had the ability to experience an amazing German/Caribbean fusion of a world famous German chef, as well as learn the traditional delicacies and recipes from the locals who were like family," he said.
Most recently, he had the opportunity to spend a couple of weeks in southern Costa Rica, which he described as "totally different than the Caribbean.
"There I was able to absorb some of the local cuisine but furthermore was able to spend time with a friend who had a permaculture farm where every local ingredient imaginable was available, anything from sugar cane fields to Brazilian cherries and from talking with howler monkeys while picking star fruit for a homemade barbecue sauce and picking local Chia (similar to collards) and a fishing expedition for Cerro Mackeral," Nykamp said.
"The most fun of all of it is taking these recipes and ingredients and fusing them with ingredients that are common to us and bringing delightful experiences through the art of food to folks who attend our events or who hire my catering company."
For now, Nykamp is excited about holding Taste of Christmas Around the World and hopes to make it an annual event, as well as launch his supper club/dinner theatre idea once coronavirus restrictions lessen.
"We hope that those who attend (Taste of Christmas) will not only enjoy our new venue but will walk away with a wonderful experience of flavor and an understanding of our ability and an interest in our supper club and catering," Nykamp said.
Jennifer Atkins Brown writes every other Sunday for this section. Contact her at jennifer.brown@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!