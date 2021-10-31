Veterans Day event speaker recalls morning of 9/11 at Pentagon

WENTWORTH
Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Everard Clark Jr. reflected recently about working at the Pentagon when terrorists flew a plane into a section of the building on Sept. 11, 2001.
He recalled the events of that day during a telephone interview about his plans to be keynote speaker at the annual Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Rockingham County Veteran’s Park in Wentworth.
Clark said renovations within that section—or wedge—of the building meant there were fewer employees in that area when the plane struck.
“Had it been any other wedge, it probably would have destroyed the entire building,” Clark said of the 9/11 tragedy. “It was a tragic loss of life and it could have been a lot worse but by the Grace of God.”
At the time, he was working for the Army’s inspector general at the Pentagon and assigned to the wedge that was hit. However, most of the Army staff had been moved out to Crystal City about three blocks away because of renovations to that area.
The contractors had nearly finished remodeling that wedge so it was able withstand the impact of the plane and very little damage was sustained, Clark said.
“That’s the reason most of us were out of there. That’s the reason we weren’t killed,” he said.
Clark had arrived at work and was getting ready to settle in, but the first hijacked plane had just hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Several staff members were watching the news on a large television in his boss’s office.
As they watched, Clark said to another person, “This doesn’t look like an accident and they showed the second plane” hitting the second tower.
“I said to myself, ‘this is going to shape up to be an interesting day’ just as another officer came running up and said a bomb has just gone off at the Pentagon.”
Five years later, while serving under Inspector General Lt. Gen. Stanley Green, Clark retired from the Army with 28 years of service.
The son of Jim and Ann Clark, James was born at the naval hospital in Quantico, Va., where his father was in the Marine Corps.
His family later moved to Greensboro, where his father worked for Federal Home Bank. They moved to Georgia in 1972 when the bank operations were transferred to Atlanta.
Clark graduated in 1976 from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., and four years later from Georgia’s Kennesaw State University with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration.
After completing the Army basic course at Ft. Knox, Ky., Clark served three years with the first cavalry division and second armored division at Ft. Hood, Texas but left active duty. He then was in the Army Reserve for about three years.
“I tried to get a job everywhere and could not,” he said.
However, Clark said he “missed it (the Army) so much, I went back in. God blessed me. He allowed me to come back on active duty after three years of being in the reserve. I was meant to be in service.”
And, he “wound up getting a three-year job over reserve recruiters in my hometown in Marietta.”
Clark volunteered to go to Iraq where he was the commandant of the Phoenix Academy. He oversaw a varied work force as they trained Americans embedded with the Iraqis.
It was the only time he was in a war zone; he was there for about a year.
While stationed at Ft. Huachuca in the mid 1990s, Clark met his wife, Ginny, at a civil air patrol encampment on the base. He volunteered to supply a truck and driver for one of their events. A nurse practitioner living in Phoenix, she was the encampment’s medical officer.
Laughing, Clark said Ginny saw him “standing on the side of the road next to the truck, she fell in love with me.”
They married in June of 1996 and shortly thereafter, he was transferred to the 94th regional support command at the mobilization office in Ft. Devens, Mass.
After retiring, Clark worked for seven years as a park ranger and Ginny as a visitor use assistant at Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park in Woodstock, Vt.
He then began working at the New Hampshire Welcome Center.
“I loved that job, there was nobody there except me,” Clark said. “I was my own boss. If I had anything to complain about, I complained to myself.”
Meantime, Ginny was a nurse for more than 30 years, before retiring five years ago while in New England.
The couple moved back to Stoneville in November 2020, and live next door to his parents. They are members of Amazing Grace Baptist in Stoneville.