Vintage Stone Products rocks home designs

Eric Chickanosky, owner of Vintage Stone Products in Reidsville, loves to see a beautiful project come together for his customers.
“We will always do our best to give our customers the best results,” he said.
Using granite, marble and quarts, Vintage Stone specializes in design, custom stone fabrication and installation for kitchens, bathrooms, vanities, showers, fireplaces and outdoor kitchens.
Vintage serves customers across the county and state and provides free estimates.
“We can provide a good service to a homeowner who wants new countertops, as well as work with an interior designer, a landscaper doing patios and grill areas, building contractors and apartments,” Chickanosky said. “We’ve also done work for people’s vacation homes.”
A member of the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and accredited by the Better Business Bureau, Vintage Stone Products operates a showroom at 1327 U.S. 29 Business in Reidsville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
One of the things that make Vintage Stone unique is its size.
“We are a smaller company, so we are very customer oriented, not production oriented,” Chickanosky said.
He started the company 15 years ago after previously working in a granite fabrication company. His desire was to be a problem solver while maintaining a personal touch.
Chickanosky believes his and his staff’s years of experience make his business stand out.
“I’m not just a business owner; I know each step of the process,” he said. “I can do every aspect of the job from start to finish.”
Vintage Stone Products also does repair work. In the past, Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as the spring/summer months, have been the company’s busiest seasons, but COVID-19 has evened the workload, with business and sales increasing tremendously this past year.
“I think it’s because people have been home more, not spending on vacations, and cooking more, so they want their space nicer,” Chickanosky said. “It’s hard to meet demand because we are committed to always providing custom, quality work.”
One of the biggest changes the company has experienced over the years is adjusting to new materials, methods and finishes as they become available in the industry.
“Working in this business is definitely a constant learning process,” Chickanosky said. “We have to grow and learn to provide what people want.”
Looking to the future, Chickanosky’s hope for Vintage Stone Products is to continue to provide premier products for the market, as well as work towards being more environmentally conscious, using 100 percent of products so that there is no waste.