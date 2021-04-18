Vintage Stone Products rocks home designs

Chickanosky believes his and his staff’s years of experience make his business stand out.

“I’m not just a business owner; I know each step of the process,” he said. “I can do every aspect of the job from start to finish.”

Vintage Stone Products also does repair work. In the past, Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as the spring/summer months, have been the company’s busiest seasons, but COVID-19 has evened the workload, with business and sales increasing tremendously this past year.

“I think it’s because people have been home more, not spending on vacations, and cooking more, so they want their space nicer,” Chickanosky said. “It’s hard to meet demand because we are committed to always providing custom, quality work.”

One of the biggest changes the company has experienced over the years is adjusting to new materials, methods and finishes as they become available in the industry.

“Working in this business is definitely a constant learning process,” Chickanosky said. “We have to grow and learn to provide what people want.”