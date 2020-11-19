 Skip to main content
Virtual job fair today, Nov. 19
Virtual job fair today, Nov. 19

NC Triad, in partnership with Rockingham County Economic Development and Piedmont Triad Regional Council, will host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Nov. 19. To register for this free event, visit https://findyourcenternc.com/gethired-nov19/.

For those who do not have stable internet access, the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board will be providing a Mobile Unit which will be parked at Rockingham Community College offering free WiFi and socially distanced and regularly sanitized laptops.

The Mobile Unit will be at Whitcomb Student Center at Rockingham Community College, 484 County Home Road in Reidsville.

