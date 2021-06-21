'We need prayers': Pregnant woman still missing in Dan River tragedy

EDEN — A State Highway Patrol helicopter was back in Rockingham County Monday afternoon to help search for a pregnant 35-year-old woman who is still missing after a deadly accident last week on the Dan River that claimed the lives of four of her family members.
Her sister remained hopeful that Teresa Villano might have made it to land after going over an 8-foot high dam near Duke Energy's Dan River Steam Station last Wednesday.
"I've always felt like she was on land, not in the water,'' Angelica Villano said. "We need prayers. Prayers.''
The nine family members who set out tubing on the idyllic and popular waterway were unaware of the dam, Villano said. "They didn't know what it was.''
Rather, the group saw rippling current ahead of them that they believed to be rapids, Villano said, relaying reports from the family members who survived the ordeal.
Antonio Ramon, 30, of Eden, turned to relatives, smiled and called out with excitement as he approached the dam, thinking he would encounter some rapids, relatives said.
It was something far more dangerous instead.
The family set out on the tubing trek around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday on what they planned to be a two-hour trip, Villano and another relative said. Ultimately, though, all nine floated over the dam, not realizing the current at its base held deadly churning force.
County river experts and emergency workers are calling the accident the worst they can remember.
Such low-head dams, often called “drowning machines’’ by boating experts, are notorious for trapping people in the powerful current that roils at their base.
Rescue teams and regional river guides theorize that when the tubers went over the dam, they were pulled under by the hydraulic force and drowned.
The four surviving family members were rescued a day later after a Duke Energy employee saw them stranded near the utility’s steam station.
Later that day, officials said they recovered the bodies of Ramon, Bridish Crawford, 27 — both of Eden — and Sophie Wilson, 14, of La Porte, Ind., about three miles from the dam.
The group spent more time in the water waiting to be rescued than 19 hours, as previously reported by authorities, Villano said. Some clung to rafts, while Villano's 18-year-old niece, Irene, used a finger to cling to a crevice she found in concrete near the dam.
"Her finger and her feet are very bruised,'' Villano said.
Irene's father — Reuben Villano, 35 — also survived and is mourning with his extended family at a local hotel, family members said. Reuben and his immediate family had moved to Eden about six months ago. His twin sister, Teresa, had moved to the area just over two months ago.
The city of Eden has provided rooms for the group as they receive family from Indiana and Chicago and deal with planning multiple funerals.
Sunday brought the sad news that the body of Isiah Crawford, 7, Bridish Crawford’s son and the family's youngest member on the tubing trek, was found in the Dan River near Draper Landing, an access point at N.C. 770’s crossing of the river.
Someone spotted the body in the river at about 10:30 a.m. and called for help, according to Rockingham County officials.
“The river flow increased overnight with the release of the water from Belews Lake, and we knew it was very likely that the victims could surface,” Rodney Cates, the county's emergency services director, said in a news release on Sunday.