'We need prayers': Pregnant woman still missing in Dan River tragedy

EDEN — A State Highway Patrol helicopter was back in Rockingham County Monday afternoon to help search for a pregnant 35-year-old woman who is still missing after a deadly accident last week on the Dan River that claimed the lives of four of her family members.

Her sister remained hopeful that Teresa Villano might have made it to land after going over an 8-foot high dam near Duke Energy's Dan River Steam Station last Wednesday.

"I've always felt like she was on land, not in the water,'' Angelica Villano said. "We need prayers. Prayers.''

The nine family members who set out tubing on the idyllic and popular waterway were unaware of the dam, Villano said. "They didn't know what it was.''

Rather, the group saw rippling current ahead of them that they believed to be rapids, Villano said, relaying reports from the family members who survived the ordeal.

Antonio Ramon, 30, of Eden, turned to relatives, smiled and called out with excitement as he approached the dam, thinking he would encounter some rapids, relatives said.

It was something far more dangerous instead.