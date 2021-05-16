Who starts a business during a pandemic? These Rockingham companies did.

Dalton was not so sure he’d be able to open his shop during the pandemic. He said getting supplies was tough.

“We fought it through and made it happen,” he said.

Cassell said he had a hard time getting copiers for his shop. Other than that, he said, he had few problems opening.

“I imagine the real challenge was the same as any other business, and that was getting the word out,” he said.

Cockram said Rockingham County offered aid to small businesses early in the pandemic.

“We knew those were the businesses that weren’t going to get the PPP money when it first came out,” she said.

Cockram said of the 84 businesses that got grants from the county, only two have since closed.

Cockram said there was a bit of a silver lining in the pandemic: More people shopped locally.

“Not being able to travel as freely as they have in past made them more aware of what is right next door,” she said.

Cockram said Eden saw more new life with The Hive, also a wine bar, which opened downtown last year. And Eden’s historic Central Hotel was renovated and is getting new life as apartments.