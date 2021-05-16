Who starts a business during a pandemic? These Rockingham companies did.

When Darren Dalton opened Madtown Barber in Madison last September, his chairs were never empty.
“The first month or so, I was getting everybody that hadn’t had a haircut since the shops shut down because of the pandemic,” Dalton said.
Dalton hadn’t planned to open the shop. But after 16 years as a furniture sales manager, he was laid off.
“I just decided to go into my own business,” Dalton said.
The McMichael High School graduate named the shop Madtown after what he and his buddies called Madison when growing up. The shop also has a salon with two stylists who offer women’s styles, cuts, color, and trims.
Dalton’s shop is among the businesses that opened during 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, facing a landscape none had imagined.
Kayleigh Sparks launched her women’s clothing and accessory boutique, Willa Ashe, last March in Madison, only to shut it down two weeks later per the governor’s orders.
“I had intentions of being old school, with brick and mortar only,” Sparks said. “I had to quickly come to terms: If I was going to make it, I needed a new game plan, so I developed a website.”
Rockingham County native Jim Cassell opened Goin’ Postal in Reidsville in October. With online shopping booming, he said, the shop is a one-stop service for Fed Ex, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service.
“We have a lot of people who do returns,” Cassell said.
The shop sells packaging and will even ready items for shipping. It also offers copies, faxing and lamination.
The shop stays busy.
“We get about 75 people a day,” Cassell said.
Cassell said the shop fills an important need in the community.
“People are coming in and printing documents and faxing,” he said.
Cassell said many of his customers come from Eden and Ruffin. The shop also gets people from Brown Summit just across the Guilford County line.
“We have met a lot of nice people from Reidsville and from the surrounding area,” he said.
Cassell said one of his regular customers is a model train enthusiast.
“He comes in every week or two and sends model trains somewhere,” Cassell said.
Over in Eden, Night Owl National Stoneworks relocated from Greensboro last year and opened in an old Kmart department store. The company manufactures and installs high-end countertops for kitchen and bathrooms.
“We’re a high-value fabrication center for granite and quartz,” said owner Ron Hutchins Jr.
Hutchins said the company installs about 150 kitchen cabinets a week, including jobs as far away as Florida and Ohio. But the company’s 30-member team is from the Rockingham County area. He said he anticipates the business will add as many as 20 or so more positions.
“I’m feeling pretty good about providing that many jobs with benefits for families,” he said.
Leigh Cockram, director of economic development for Rockingham County, is proud of what Night Owl did for the 86,000-square-foot department store that sat empty for 28 years.
“What he’s done for the space is amazing, and we love to see repurposed space,” said Cockram, who has helped land other companies to Rockingham County, including Nestle Purina PetCare, which announced in September that it will hire 300 workers and spend $450 million converting the former MillerCoors plant to produce dry pet food by 2024.
Dissatisfied with the corporate world, Corie Doss returned to her native Rockingham County in last year to open the Wine Nox in downtown Madison.
Doss and her husband purchased 120 E. Murphy Street in the heart of Madison’s historic downtown in January 2000. Even with the onset of the coronavirus, they moved forward, renovating much the space that was formerly Gigi’s beauty salon.
“I have loved being a part of a growing community of business here in downtown Madison,” Doss said in a November interview. ”It’s nice to see some light coming back into our downtown.”
The Dosses hope to revamp the outdoor space for special events, complete with a bar, heat lamps, mood lighting and full coverage for year-round use.
Opening a business in 2020 was challenging. The pandemic caused businesses to struggle or outright close.
Willa Ashe’s Sparks and her husband own a building down the street from her boutique that had two retailers until the pandemic put one out of businesses, she said.
Thinking fast on her feet, Sparks turned the vacant space into a Christmas pop-up shop in November that helped pay the building’s mortgage.
“It was a scary and fun secondary business we had not planned for,” Sparks said.
Hutchins said his workers must go into people’s homes for countertop installation, and those installations dropped off considerably early in the pandemic.
Still, he managed to make the best of the situation.
“It slowed down enough so half our crew could work (installing countertops) and the other half could build this facility,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins has also purchased the old Eden Mall and is renovating it for a business park. He hopes to start landing tenants for it and plans to open a cabinet fabrication facility there.
Dalton was not so sure he’d be able to open his shop during the pandemic. He said getting supplies was tough.
“We fought it through and made it happen,” he said.
Cassell said he had a hard time getting copiers for his shop. Other than that, he said, he had few problems opening.
“I imagine the real challenge was the same as any other business, and that was getting the word out,” he said.
Cockram said Rockingham County offered aid to small businesses early in the pandemic.
“We knew those were the businesses that weren’t going to get the PPP money when it first came out,” she said.
Cockram said of the 84 businesses that got grants from the county, only two have since closed.
Cockram said there was a bit of a silver lining in the pandemic: More people shopped locally.
“Not being able to travel as freely as they have in past made them more aware of what is right next door,” she said.
Cockram said Eden saw more new life with The Hive, also a wine bar, which opened downtown last year. And Eden’s historic Central Hotel was renovated and is getting new life as apartments.
“We’re just so grateful that small businesses have been able to survive and thrive and we expect they will continue to do so,” Cockram said. “We’re just trying to raise the bar to a new level of living in Rockingham County.”
Dalton, the barber, is ready for that. He said he loves his little town of Madison and wants to see it prosper.
“I just want folks to come back to Madison and spend a little time, get a haircut and visit family,” Dalton said. “I want to bring Madison back one head at a time.”
Sparks said things are going much better now for Willa Ashe. She even added men’s wear to her inventory. In March she celebrated her delayed grand opening with a one-year anniversary event. She said the year of the pandemic taught her a lot.
“I feel more equipped to deal with the unexpected,” Sparks said.
She said the pandemic also caused people to rethink things.
“One thing the pandemic hammered home is how important small businesses actually are,” she said. “I feel like I have customers I wouldn’t have had before the pandemic.”
Lindsay Moore Morris contributed to this article.