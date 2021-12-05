Widows for Christ provide Christmas gifts for children, elderly, in need across Rockingham

Knowing many widows in the community were lonely but still willing to work, especially to serve God, Merritt reached out to them not knowing what to expect.

Meetings are comprised of devotions, a little business, door prizes and entertainment. At the end of each meeting, the widows are treated to a meal cooked by Merritt and her kitchen helpers. At each meeting, members make donations toward purchasing the Christmas items. Normally, they meet the second Thursday of each month from September through May.

The pandemic has not slowed down the widows from their annual collection of toys and gifts for needy children and nursing/retirement home residents in Rockingham County.

However, as a safety precaution, the women have participated in “drive-in meetings,” where they listen to the programs on speakers in the church parking lot.

“They still get their meals but now they are brought to them in their cars,” Merritt said.

Throughout the year, Merritt and others monitor sales at local retail stores to buy the toys and clothes at reduced prices.