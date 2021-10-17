William Bradshaw named Rockingham County Schools Teacher of the Year

More than anything, swimming is an individual sport, Bradshaw said, noting, “Ultimately the race is with yourself. Placing first or last or scoring points doesn’t matter as much as earning a personal best time. That’s the win.

“I don’t discuss wins and losses with my teams because it is secondary to overall objective… working towards best times,” Bradshaw said. “If every swimmer is working to achieve a best time every single swim meet, the points come naturally and then those accumulated points give you a chance to win the meet.”

Bradshaw credits his father, Bill, who passed away in 2018, with influencing his success.

“He went out with me in the back yard and showed me how to play ball,” William said. “He would break everything down to me and simplify it so much. There are some catalysts that pushed me into the education field but the influence came from my dad.”

“All my life, I have been a teacher,” Bradshaw said. “At 15, I was teaching young students how to swim.

“I was a teacher at that point. I had the ability to simplify. I had the ability to have fun while teaching. I was a young swim coach and my teams did well because I had the ability to simplify complex ideas.