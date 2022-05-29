Williamsburg Elementary students raised trout and released them

REIDSVILLE

Ruth Robertson, a fourth grade teacher at Williamsburg Elementary, admits that most of her students do not particularly like to write, but she found an activity that not only piqued their interest but got them excited about putting pen to paper.

Since 2015, Robertson and her students have participated in the “Trout in the Classroom,” a program sponsored by the Dan River Basin Association and Trout Unlimited.

Students raise baby trout, care for them in their classroom and then release them into the Smith River. While parenting their fish, they not only learn about science but other subjects as well.

“I do this project with my students because it motivates them to become involved and teaches them responsibility,” Robertson said. “Students that don’t like to write love to write about their baby trout.”

Students also worked on math problems that involved their trout, and the project aligns with the North Carolina Curriculum in teaching about ecosystems, food chains, animal behaviors and adaptations.

“Students take ownership of their learning when they have something to relate to,” Robertson said.

In addition, students learned about clean watersheds, trout as an indicator species, life cycle of a trout, anatomy and data collection, as well as checking temperature, pH and ammonia levels.

“During this time, we also write and illustrate stories and poems and publish a book at the end,” Robertson said.

The DRBA provides the aquarium, chiller, filter, and accessories, and the “Trout Tank” was placed on a rolling cabinet in the atrium of the school so that all students could watch the trout grow.

“I liked seeing the trout when they were in the tank,” said student Sebastian Reyes Castro. “It was funny how they would hide in the first days but learned to come out when they saw someone passing by because they were thinking they were going to get fed.”

Student Isaac Rodriguez liked watching the trout moving in the tank.

“As time went on they grew bigger every day until we took them out and let them free,” he said.

Trout in the Classroom was started in Virginia in 2005 by Dr. David Jones, a local orthodontist and Trout Unlimited lifetime member.

“He started the program in Virginia because he wanted to instill a conservation ethic in youth but also provide them with a hands-on learning experience that connected them to something bigger than themselves,” said Krista Hodges, Education Outreach Manager for the DRBA. “DRBA officially took over the program in 2008 when we received grant funding to expand the program.”

Tiffany Haworth, executive director of the DRBA, said the “Trout in the Classroom” program reaches 10,000 students a year now. Lincoln Elementary in Ruffin also participated in the program this year.

The 24 students in Robertson’s class started “Trout in the Classroom” in November, with students preparing the tank and forming a bucket brigade to bring in 55 gallons of river water to fill it.“I hear many people say that children today are lazy, but when it came to packing water and helping with the trout tank, these students pitched in and enjoyed working,” Robertson said.

The next day, a representative from the DRBA delivered roughly 200 eggs.

“We had the tank set up and ready to go with river water chilled to 52 degrees,” Robertson said.

The trout were put into a small net “nursery” in the tank, and students waited for them to hatch.

Skylar Edge especially enjoyed feeding the trout.

“I also remember the different names for the trout like “fingerlings” and “frys,” Skylar said.

The trout hatched during Thanksgiving break, and when staff and students returned, they had to remove dead eggs and residue. Students kept a mortality log throughout the project to count the trout that did not survive. As the trout grew, students conducted weekly checks on pH and ammonia levels, which they recorded in their logs.

Testing the water for the pH and ammonia levels, was Alani Tucker’s favorite part of the project.

“Me and my friend Leddy, we got to do it,” Alani said. “When you feed them they get the food but sometimes they would go into the air bubbles; It looked really funny.”

Students also had writing projects during the five months that the trout grew. In addition, the school morning news kept everyone informed on the trout’s progress, and “Guess the Number of Trout” contests were held at the beginning and end of the project.

Robertson and her students took a field trip April 5 to the Great River Crossing in Fieldale, Va., and released their trout, which they had all named, into the Smith River.

Going to the river and releasing the trout was Nick Russell’s favorite part of the trout project.

“It was also fun when we got to play in the river,” he said. “It was the best field trip when we released the trout.”

Students successfully raised 95 trout to fingerling size.

“Students each got to release a trout, and then we released a group to film with a GoPro camera to see their natural instincts,” Robertson said. “Students were able to experience the natural outdoor setting and see the trout quickly adapt to the river environment.”

Brian Williams from the DRBA also brought a “tub of bugs” to teach students about macroinvertebrates, what trout feed on in the rivers, and this activity made quite an impression on some of the students.

“What I liked best was when we got wet and we caught some macroinvertebrates and got to hold them; Myah Robertson said. “It was kind of sad when we let the fish go; the water was soooo cold, and after a while I could not even feel the coldness anymore.”

Silas Taylor liked touching the crawdads.

“I think they were the best because they are cold and fun to mess with,” he said.

After the field trip, the class finalized their book, which includes their writing projects and art, and Robertson plans to send it to a publisher.

Robertson said the trout project also was a great way to teach about the importance of protecting our rivers and water supplies.

“If the trout cannot survive in the river, it means that the river is getting polluted,” she said. “Our water is coming from the river in this area, so if our river water is getting polluted, we need to be very concerned because it will affect us.”

Hodges has similar hopes.

“Hopefully, if the students care about the trout and want them to survive when they release them, then they will want to take care of the river as well,” she said.