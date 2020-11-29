With a love for children, local widows buy toys, gifts for hundreds this holiday season

EDEN - Not even a pandemic could slow nearly 100 widows from their annual collection and distribution of toys and gifts for needy children - and for residents in nursing and retirement homes - in Rockingham County.
Santa’s workshop was in full swing at Spray Baptist Church the first three of weeks of November as members from throughout Rockingham County and nearby Virginia sorted and prepared the toys, clothes and other gifts.
When three trucks from The Salvation Army chapters in Rockingham County and Martinsville, Va. arrived at the church Nov. 20, a number of men volunteered to load the trucks with hundreds of plastic bags filled with the goodies.
Cathy Merritt, who organized Widows For Christ in 2007, coordinated the event. The group's membership now numbers close to 100 and most members are in their 80s and 90s. Pauline Sheehan of Eden just celebrated her 99th birthday.
Before Merritt retired from teaching after 28 years in the Rockingham County School system, she said “God put it on my heart to work with seniors.” She decided to reach out to widows in the community “because they are lonely and they still want to serve God and they are willing to work."
They meet the second Thursday of each month from September through May. Meetings are comprised of devotions, a little business, door prizes and entertainment. They end the meeting with a full meal cooked by Merritt and her kitchen helpers.
Their motto is “Giving Out God’s Love,” and throughout the year, the women donate money to finance their projects such as Easter baskets and Christmas stockings or stuffed animals to nursing and retirement home residents.
However, their biggest project is at Christmas when they donate several thousand toys and clothes so needy children will have good visits from Santa, Merritt said.
“We also donate to the Generations For Hope in Ridgeway for children in West Virginia and Kentucky but we won’t be delivering anything out of state this year,” she said. “We will just give to local people.”
Throughout the year, the women look for great bargains so their money will go further and help more children.
“We watch for sales – especially after Christmas – and several of us go on shopping sprees,” Merritt said, adding they also catch all the summer sales where they buy toys and clothing for as much at 70 to 90% off.
“Our money goes so much further because our ladies are super shoppers when it comes to filling our Christmas lists,” she said.
Among the items purchased this year were more than 300 coats for boys and girls. Most cost only $3 or less each from a closeout sale.
“When we see a need in the community, we often bring in canned goods for The Salvation Army in Eden. Several times we have taken up donations for Hospice,” Merritt said. “We usually do a regular offering every month for our Christmas project but they give extra if we do something else during the year.”
Previously, the group loaded huge plastic containers with stockings or stuffed animals and gifts and, with Santa and Mrs. Claus (alias Greg and Sandy Lester) headed out to five senior facilities. This year, the gifts were delivered and distributed by staff at those facilities.
Each resident at UNC-Rockingham, Brian Center, Bayberry, Brookdale in Eden, and Jacobs Creek in Madison chooses a stuffed animal or a stocking filled with goodies.
In the past, Santa and Mrs. Claus went room to room, hugging the recipients and giving them the gifts. Often, the residents, some in wheelchairs, followed the group through the nursing center. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, that won't occur this year.
“This train, led by Santa, is quite a sight to behold,” Merritt said, adding that often the widows participated in singing Christmas carols before they left.
In the past, the women displayed their Christmas purchases on the fellowship building stage at the church and invited church members and friends to see all they have collected.
“It looked like a small Walmart,” Merritt said.
However, because of the pandemic, the women canceled the display and spent five days the third week of November sorting and packing the gifts for the Salvation Army.
Because of closures and canceled events due to the pandemic, Merritt said she realized the women would be missing out in an important aspect of their lives. As a result, she and her volunteers still prepare the monthly meal and on a specified day, the members arrive with their donations.
“They park their cars and the helpers and I carry out a meal and a door prize to each car. They are spoiled rotten,” Merritt said. The women also continued their frequent shopping trips to purchase thousands of items for the holiday season.
One Christmas helper, Jo Ann Carlson, 79, of Reidsville, lost her husband Larry in November 2015.
“Emma Washburn came to the funeral and told me about this and I started coming the next month,” Carlson said.
“When you think about it, it is the only time you are in a group of that many ladies and most everybody has the same thing in common. It’s just something extra that’s been added to my life.
“I love working with the toys. I love working with the women and if I don’t make it one month, I miss my blessing,” Carlson said.
After losing her husband Paul in 2014, Mary Turner, 74, said she was staying home all the time “and had withdrawn from about everything.” She joined Widows For Christ four years ago after a neighbor told her about the group.
Although she was concerned she would not be accepted, Turner said she went one day “to help and I have been a member of the family ever since. It makes me feel useful … like I’m helping people again and not just setting around home doing nothing.”
Gloria Draughn, 87, of Ruffin, learned about the club from other widows who attended Happy Home Church with her. Her husband. Alfred, passed away in 2007, and although she was deeply involved with her church, Draughn checked out the Widows for Christ four years ago and has been a active member ever since.
“It’s good fellowship and we usually have good devotions and it’s just a place where everyone has been in the same situation you are in,” Draughn said. “I really enjoy working with the clothes and toys for the children.”
Washburn, 83, of Eden, is one of the original members. Her husband, Dudley, passed away in 1977 but when Merritt started the group 10 years later, Washburn got involved.
“I like the fellowship of the other ladies," Washburn said. "I like helping Cathy. I help her with whatever she needs, whether it is cooking or shopping or whatever. I am her sidekick.
“The most enjoyable thing is shopping for these kids,” Washburn said. “I have always loved children and I get excited when I go shopping for them – whether it is toys or clothes – it don’t matter.”
Local leaders from The Salvation Army were impressed with the women's devotion. Rockingham County Majors Syung and Hai Lee and Lt. Ashley Mumford of The Salvation Army of Martinsville, Va. surveyed the fellowship hall filled with bags of toys on Nov. 20.
“This is great work and we appreciate how much you care for our community,” Major Syung Lee told the ladies.
The Salvation Armies in Rockingham received 1,200 angel applications this year, but still have 200 who haven’t been adopted yet, he said.
“The Widows For Christ have been helping the Salvation Army for many years. Especially this year, they have given us more clothes and toys than before," Lee said. "Hopefully, we can use those items to provide for all 1,200 children this year. We always appreciate the Widows For Christ and thank them for their dedication and support in helping our families in our community."
Mumford said the toys will help more than 450 children in the city of Martinsville, and in Patrick, Henry and Franklin counties.
“Last year, we served over 500 families and we were able to do so largely because of the donation we received from Widows For Christ," Mumford said. "These donations really impact these children’s lives."
While looking at the trucks filled with gifts, Merritt said she appreciated the opportunity to assist others in need.
“This is just a blessing for us to be able to help so many families in this community,” Merritt said. “God seems to be really blessing us this year by enabling us to get so many items, even during the COVID (pandemic).”
For more information about Widows For Christ, call Spray Baptist Church at 336-627-7205.
