Wreaths of remembrance adorn veterans' graves across region

MAYODAN — More than 600 wreaths now memorialize the graves of veterans in eight cemeteries in Madison and Mayodan.

This is the second year that the James Hunter Chapter National Society Daughters of American Revolution has participated in the Wreaths Across America program, said Wreaths Across American location coordinator Janelle Johnson.

More than 365 veterans are buried in the “new” Mayodan Cemetery off Ayersville Road and the “old” Mayodan Cemetery on Third Avenue. Thirty are at God’s Acre in Mayodan.

“Young and old have come to honor our deceased veterans,” Chapter Regent Kimberly Thompson said in welcoming the approximately 30 people attending the Madison ceremony on Dec. 18.

Because of rain, the Mayodan ceremony was shortened to just the invocation and welcome before Mayodan Scout Troop 562 Senior Patrol Leader Trentyn Murphy and scouts Zachary Lawson, Nate Lawson and Lucas Dudley presented the wreaths for each branch of the military. More than 50 volunteers came out to lay the wreaths to honor these veterans.