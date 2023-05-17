MADISON — The community celebrated with members of the Western Rockingham Youth Ministry on Saturday at the grand opening of the group’s downtown youth center.
The first of its kind in the county, the facility, created by the youth ministries of Madison United Methodist Church and Mayodan United Methodist Church, will be open to kids of all faiths. A majority of funding for the project was provided by a N.C. Rural Development Grant.
Kids visiting the center will find study areas, tutors, fast internet service and new computers and printers, video games, foosball, board games, musical instruments, a full kitchen and more.