Youth Outdoor and Hunting Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 2
Olivia Nance proudly shows off the rifle she won in 2019 at the last Youth Outdoor and Hunting Safety Day.

 Tyres Tatum, Provided photos

The Rockingham County Hunting and Wildlife Advisory Committee, in partnership with the Board of Commissioners, County Administration, the City of Reidsville and the NC Wildlife Resource Commission are welcoming families to the Youth Outdoor and Hunting Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Children of all ages will have the opportunity to learn proper gun and outdoor safety methods with experienced and trained professionals.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. experts will demonstrate shotgun, rifle and bow shooting techniques along with proper fishing safety while on the water.

The Reidsville Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office will also have their K-9 Units out to demonstrate mock search operations.

This free event will be host to door and raffle prizes including a 22 Precision Rifle donated by Ruger and a Compound Bow donated by Boneyard Archery. Free T-shirts and lunches will be provided as well.

The event will be held at the Reidsville Training Center at 861 Rocky Ford Road in Reidsville.

For information, call 336-342-8342 or visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZ856NS2Dno.

