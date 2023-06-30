Kheesa Jones hasn't forgotten what the nurse told her before she delivered her newborn daughter 18 years ago.

"Tell your doctor you have thick skin," the nurse said. Jones had barely felt anything when the nurse had pinched her arm and put in the IV.

Though she was a healthy, 26 year-old college graduate who had just secured a promotion at work, Jones had begun to deal with unbearable pain. She couldn't draw breath nearly as well as she had all her life, and an aching feeling had spread throughout her entire body – even to her fingernails and the tips of her ears.

When she told her doctor that she had thick skin, he knew that the year-long effort to correctly diagnose Jones' symptoms had ended in a single moment.

He brought out a giant book detailing rare diseases, flipping through its pages until he landed on one with a description of an exceptionally uncommon interstitial lung disease.

"You have scleroderma," he said.

Jones was confused. "What's that?" she asked him.

Her doctor grew somber and handed her a pamphlet that explained scleroderma as an incurable disease with no specific cause, activity or environmental trigger, and that those with the disease had an average life expectancy of three to five years.

Jones listened and asked him to repeat the name of the disease. But as he continued to explain, all she could do was ask herself one question over and over again: Who's going to take care of my baby?

'I can fight this'

The doctor's instructions were to not google scleroderma until talking to a specialist.

A quick search would yield dozens of pictures and descriptions of its symptoms: hard, thickening skin; curled fingers and toes; a tightened, mask-like skin over the face, and a constant feeling of fatigue no matter how much sleep one gets.

Not many people knew about scleroderma before the early 2000s, according to Luke Evnin, the chairman of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Comedian Bob Saget led a significant push to research of the disease after his sister, Gay, lost her life to scleroderma in 1994, but there still isn't a cure for the disease or a drug that can reverse its effects.

The strain that scleroderma imposed on Jones' lungs had become so overwhelming that she had to take the elevator up to the third floor where she worked as a manager at an AT&T call center. When she made calls, her headset made her ears bleed if she wore it long enough. Scleroderma had even made her teeth hurt as she talked.

"Why are you doing this to me?" Jones would ask God. "There are so many people out there doing wrong and you're doing this to me."

Eventually, she had to leave her job, which gave her time to focus on Jamie, her newborn daughter. Jones spent most of the first two years of her diagnosis on the couch, watching her baby.

Back then, her arms and legs felt as heavy as rocks. When she couldn't lift them up, Jones would rest on the couch while she watched Jamie, who was gated inside the furniture. At her side was a packed bag of diapers, baby formula and two or three changes of clothes so that she wouldn't have to go back upstairs. She'd play with her baby by rolling different colored balls across the floor that Jamie would grab and bring back to her mom on the couch. If she fell asleep, Jamie would be waiting for her when she woke up.

Soon, it became harder and harder for Jones to leave the couch. She had more symptoms than fatigue. Her hands had curved so much that she would tell Jamie to bend when she rubbed lotion so that she wouldn't claw at her. Everywhere she went in public people would gasp and stare at her. Her lips had shrunk, her face looked sunken in, and she was unrecognizable to people who already knew her. Even when she looked in the mirror, she didn't recognize her own reflection.

Her doctors recommended 12 months of chemotherapy. On her first day of treatment, she wrote down her name and birth date and gave it to a nurse, who saw that it was her birthday.

"Bless your heart, baby," she said. "What a horrible way to spend your birthday."

But Jones wasn't feeling sorry for herself.

"I'm still here. Don't feel sorry for me," she heard herself telling the nurse.

But those words were aimed more at herself. On that day, Jones made a promise to herself to never have a birthday like that again.

'What are you doing?'

Whenever she held Jamie in her arms, Jones knew that only five more years of life wasn't enough time.

You didn't go anywhere, you didn't do anything, she told herself. You just sat on the couch. What are you doing to be here for her besides going to doctor's appointments?

Maybe if I give her happy memories of us together, Jones thought, she won't forget about me if I died. With no guarantee for a cure to scleroderma, or a full life, Jones knew that she couldn't just sit around and wait for it.

She started by taking Jamie to the Cultural Center in Greensboro for swimming lessons. When her baby smiled at her and splashed in the water, Jones started thinking bigger. They'd have to go to see Disney World. Then Jones would have to try and climb the Eiffel Tower with her friend. She'd try riding an alligator in Orlando, Florida. She took cruises to the Bahamas and in Alaska and has always said yes, even when a friend would joke about an idea for a road trip.

Years passed since her diagnosis, and Jones now had a fearlessness to her. She ran into her high-school sweetheart, Anthony, at her mother's house in New Jersey.

It had been five years since they had last seen each other. The last time, Jones had her "old face."

"Oh wow," he said when he saw her.

They had first met at 17 years old, when he was washing dishes at Friendly's and she was handing him the dirty stacks as a waitress. Whenever Jones would come back into the kitchen, he'd stop what he was doing and stare at her – thinking about how beautiful she was and not at all about what he could possibly say to her. Although Anthony had eventually mustered up the courage to ask her out, the two went their separate ways after dating for two years.

But things were different when they met again. Jones was recently divorced, and had Jamie with her, who was her ex-husband's daughter. Jones looked very different from the girl that he had known so long ago.

But he still loved her.

"You do look different," Anthony said. "But I still think you're beautiful."

Jones didn't believe him. She explained to him what scleroderma was, and then she told him that he didn't really understand what she was telling him.

They went to a scleroderma conference, where Anthony experienced the mixture of humility, fear and inspiration that Jones had felt when she met others who were battling against scleroderma. There were people with oxygen masks on, others who had hand surgeries, and some with lung replacements. It was a place where you made lifelong friends, some of whom might not make it to the next conference.

"OK," Anthony said after the conference. "I got it."

He saw what scleroderma looked like, heard from the doctors, and still wanted to be with her.

'The best thing that ever happened to me'

It's been 18 years since Jones was diagnosed with scleroderma. She has outlived her original five-year prognosis, even surviving a more serious health scare when delivering Jordan, her daughter with Anthony.

Now, she said, the symptoms that kept her on the couch for years barely even occupy a thought in her mind.

Scleroderma hasn't stopped her from seeing places she'd only dreamed of reaching. It didn't stop her from climbing to the top of Sydney Opera House with Jamie, and counting every step it took to get there.

Her daughters, now 17 and 5 years old, are all she thinks about, she said. When Jamie went through elementary school, Jones signed up to be a substitute teacher because she didn't like being away from her. Jones volunteered for the PTA, had her own office and spent so much time at the school that she became their "in-house sub."

On national sleep-in-your-backyard day one year, she took her girls to the zoo to sleep next to a lion exhibit.

On U.S. Cow Appreciation Day, an observance started by Chick-Fil-A, she and her daughters dress up as cows and visit 14 different Chick-Fil-As in the Triad, collecting meals to give to those in need on street corners.

The girls' favorite part is to see the surprise on people's faces when they give them a choice of what to drink with their meal. It gives them back some dignity.

When asked for her favorite memory with her mother, Jamie says, "My whole life."

The girls have witnessed firsthand their mother's commitment to living life to the fullest.

"It wasn't until I was faced with the possibility of dying that I really started to live," Jones said. "Scleroderma is the best thing that ever happened to me."