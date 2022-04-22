Shirley and Henry Frye donate historical items to archives at N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO — Henry E. and Shirley T. Frye have donated their personal archives, professional documents and artifacts to the F.D. Bluford Library Archives at their alma mater, N.C. A&T State University.

The acquisition of this collection represents more than five decades of materials that document the Fryes’ legacy in civil rights, social justice and civic engagement.

“Shirley Frye is the most requested woman in the archives,” said James Stewart, archives and special collections librarian at N.C. A&T. “Her leadership and civic engagement are of the highest order and her dedication to public service is matched by that of her husband, Justice Henry Frye.”

The materials will establish the Justice Henry E. and Shirley T. Frye Archival Collection, which will be preserved, protected and made accessible to the university, the public and the world for study, research and discussion.

The Fryes graduated from N.C. A&T in 1953 and went on to become local, state and national trailblazers.

Shirley Frye has earned many accolades in her lifetime, including the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s highest civilian honors.

After graduating with high honors from A&T, she taught at Washington Elementary School. She then earned a master’s degree in special education and psychology to become a special education teacher in Greensboro.

Later, she returned to A&T as assistant vice chancellor for development and university relations and as special assistant to the chancellor. Her career then led her to neighboring Bennett College, where she served as special assistant to the president and director of planned giving. She also worked for the state Department of Public Instruction and retired as vice president of community relations at WFMY News 2, where she won an Emmy.

Shirley Frye also led the integration of Greensboro’s two segregated YWCAs in the 1970s, serving as the new organization’s first president.

The city’s newest YWCA building is named in her honor. She chaired the steering committee for Action Greensboro, and also served on the Greensboro City Schools Board of Education and in leadership positions at United Way of Greater Greensboro, N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation Board, High Point University Board of Trustees and others.

Henry Frye joined the Air Force upon graduating with high honors from A&T. When he returned home, he married Shirley Taylor on Aug. 25, 1956. That same day, he was denied the right to vote — which fueled his desire to build an equitable America. In 1959, he became the first African American student to complete all three years of study and graduate from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

His continued hard work and dedication led to a series of additional firsts: the first African American assistant U.S. district attorney (1963); the first Black man in the 20th century to be elected to the N.C. General Assembly (1968); the first African American appointed to the N.C. Supreme Court (1983); and the first African American chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court (1999).

While making a career out of making North Carolina history, Henry Frye also remained dedicated to serving Greensboro through endeavors such as establishing Greensboro National Bank to combat lending discrimination against Black business owners in the city. He is also moved by poetry, having memorized Edgar Albert Guest’s “It Couldn’t Be Done” and writing a poem for his wife on the occasion of their 65th wedding anniversary.

“I am proud that my alma mater, which gave me my foundation to do all I was able to do, is receiving this collection,” he said.