Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

New president begins term

Judge Ed Wilson began his term as president of the North Carolina Conference of Superior Court Judges for 2022-2023 on Oct. 19. Wilson is the senior resident superior court judge for Caswell and Rockingham counties. The group is the statewide governing body for all superior court judges, both active and retired.

Wilson has served as a superior court judge since 2003. Prior to that he was in private practice in Eden with the firm of Maddrey Wilson Etringer and Smith.

Wilson is in his 21st year in the United States Army Reserve where his most recent assignment was teaching military and constitutional law at West Point.

Yard sale

The Ayersville Community Group will hold a yard sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Ayersville Ruritan Building, 533 N.C. 770 in Mayodan.

For information, email Hopper Electric at hopperelectric@embarqmail.com.

New river access

The newly improved Settle Bridge Dan River access allows rivergoers an easier way to reach the river just in time to enjoy the vibrant fall foliage. This section of river offers great view as there are no roads, only two bridges and landscapes.

There are multiple access points downstream allowing one to plan a short trip (4 miles downstream is the Dan River Game Lands access) or a longer trip (10 miles downstream is the Leaksville Landing access located near downtown Eden).

Before now, this popular Rockingham County access had been prone to frequent erosion and deposition issues caused by major water level fluctuations of the Dan River and seasonal flooding. In an effort to provide adequate parking, and a safe and sustainable river access, Rockingham County TDA collaborated with Dan River Basin Association to renovate the access.

For information, email tmartin@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Rabies clinic

Rockingham County Animal Shelter and Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services have teamed up to offer a rabies clinic for dogs and cats. The clinic is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at the shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.

The first 100 vaccinations are free and made possible by the Friends of Eden. A fee of $5 will be charged for each rabies vaccination after the first 100 free vaccinations.

Every dog and cat that is 4 months or older is required by North Carolina law to be vaccinated against the rabies virus.

In 2021, Rockingham County had one animal test positive for rabies. In 2021, 27 unvaccinated pets were euthanized due to possible exposure to rabid animals. Rockingham County has recorded 200 positive animal rabies cases since positive cases began appearing in July 3, 1996.

For information, contact Angel Wyatt at 336-342-8183 or angelw@co.rockingham.nc.us.

School bus funding

More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to purchase 161 new school buses across the state, with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses.

The new zero-emission and low-emission school buses are replacing some of the dirtiest diesel buses in the state, including some older than 30 years that emit more than 20 times the nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter of today’s clean buses.

The new buses will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 126 tons over their lifetimes combined. More than $16.5 million will fund 43 electric school buses and associated charging infrastructure, providing a 100% reduction in diesel emissions and greenhouse gases for these projects. NOx leads to the formation of ground-level ozone, which in turn aggravates asthma and can cause breathing trouble in young children and older adults. The small particles that make up particulate matter are linked to heart and lung conditions.

The grant recipients include public schools, charter schools and a tribal school in 84 counties, including Surry and Rockingham. Most of the buses, 130, will be placed in rural counties. Of those, 80 school buses were awarded to schools in the 37 historically under-resourced counties that DEQ targeted for additional outreach and support during the application process. The goal of that program was to support the equitable distribution of Volkswagen Settlement funding across the state.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/taucjju.

Park groundbreaking

The city of Reidsville will hold a groundbreaking of Sky’s the Limit, an all-inclusive park, at 1 p.m. Nov. 2.

The event will take place behind Reidsville City Hall.

For information, call 336-349-1099.