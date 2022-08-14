Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Rockingham County Schools has announced Teacher of the Year and Beginning Teacher of Excellence finalists for 2022-2023.
RCS 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists: Sarah Andrews, South End Elementary School; Nathan Hines, Morehead High School; Becca Isley, Monroeton Elementary School; Ryan Stevens, McMichael High School; and Jessica James, Douglass Elementary School.
RCS 2022-23 Beginning Teacher of Excellence finalists: Susana Martinez, Leaksville-Spray Elementary School; and Justin Cunningham, Reidsville Middle School.
