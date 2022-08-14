 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Rockingham County Schools has announced Teacher of the Year and Beginning Teacher of Excellence finalists for 2022-2023.

RCS 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists: Sarah Andrews, South End Elementary School; Nathan Hines, Morehead High School; Becca Isley, Monroeton Elementary School; Ryan Stevens, McMichael High School; and Jessica James, Douglass Elementary School.

RCS 2022-23 Beginning Teacher of Excellence finalists: Susana Martinez, Leaksville-Spray Elementary School; and Justin Cunningham, Reidsville Middle School.

