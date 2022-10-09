Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Ceremonial reopening of Lucky Strike facility

Rockingham County and the City of Reidsville will hold the ceremonial re-opening of the re-imagined and re-purposed Lucky Strike Facility in Reidsville on Nov. 4 at 301 N. Scales Street.

The invitation is extended in partnership with The Lucky Strike Facility and associated companies: West End Toys, reVend, Warehouse Republic and Lucky Storage. Together, these businesses are spearheading the economic redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Lucky Strike facility.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Tours of the historic facility will be held prior to the event, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. (tours will be conducted every 30 minutes) and light refreshments will be served between 2-3:30 p.m.

RSVP by Oct. 28 by calling: 336-342-8138.

Pancake Days fundraiser set for Oct. 16 and 23

The Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club and Fire Department will host the 55th annual Pancake Days fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on two Sundays: Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, at the Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway in Patrick County, Va.

Each year, more than 4,000 people attend the all-you-can-eat events supporting the local community. The pancake meal features a selection of buttermilk pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, gravy and all the fixings.

Proceeds from Pancake Days benefit various local community causes and organizations, including the volunteer fire department, rescue squad, schools, college scholarships, food drives and other needs in the county.

Prices at the door are $12 for adults, and $6 for children ages 12 and younger. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. To-go orders are available and Neese’s ground sausage will be available for sale, too. Commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase.

Tax-deductible donations are being accepted online for those who cannot attend. Visit the RuritanMOD.square.site for more information or to donate.