Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Electronics, arcade business honored

Rockingham County’s Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism office recently honored Sky’s Electronics and Arcade with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark their grand opening. The ceremony took place on site at 421 S. Second Ave. in Mayodan and featured welcoming remarks from the economic development office as well as Sky’s owner, Jonathan Montanez.

Over the years, Montanez noticed the lack of affordable electronic store and entertainment options in the community, especially entertainment for kids, and decided to open a shop which would combine the two. Sky’s offers electronics and entertainment under one roof including liquidated and refurbished computers, laptops, smart watches, smart phones and video games for purchase as well as their game room which includes coin and dollar fed video games, pool and air hockey tables and rent by the hour multicades.

Sky’s hours are 1 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For information, visit www.skys-gifts.com.

County government taps Pegram as PIORockingham County Government has appointed Rebekah Wells Pegram as its new public information officer.

Pegram is a 2014 graduate of Rockingham County Senior High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in electronic media broadcasting from Appalachian State University in 2018.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.