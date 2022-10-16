Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Williamsburg Elementary ranked high for health
Williamsburg Elementary was chosen from across the country as being among the 406 schools nationwide to be named as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition, awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization, celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff and families.
This year, schools were recognized in nine categories, including:
- Strengthening social-emotional health and learning, presented in collaboration with Harmony Social and Emotional Learning at National University and Kaiser Permanente.
- Cultivating staff well-being, presented in collaboration with Harmony SEL at National University and Kaiser Permanente.
- Increasing family and community engagement, presented in collaboration with Kohl’s.
Williamsburg prioritized healthy policies and practices despite numerous challenges resulting from COVID-19. They have continued to sustain and promote good health by:
- Hosting a Boosterthon Fun Run fundraiser in September 2021 to raise additional monies to support the school and physical education program
- Organizing and hosting inaugural Color Splash Fun Run in collaboration with their Title I Health and Wellness Night Event in April 2022.
- Organizing staff wellness challenges throughout the year to promote active and healthy lifestyles.
