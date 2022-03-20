Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Upcoming meeting

The Rockingham County Board of Education will meet in specially called meetings at 9 a.m. March 21-22 at the Wentworth Town Office, 124 Peach Tree Road in Reidsville.

The only item on the agenda will be a closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters pursuant to G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1), (a)(3), (a)(6), and G.S. 115C-321.

The board will convene the meetings in the front entrance area of the building and then proceed to a private room to hold the closed sessions.

County food drive

The 12th annual Rockingham County Food Drive is underway.

Through April the Rockingham County Board of Elections has a donation box in its lobby to collect food and household items. The government facility is at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.

The facility is collecting themed-items each week: March 22-28, desserts; March 29-April 4, canned/baked goods; April 5-11, paper products; April 12-18, pastas; April 19-30, backpacks for children.

For information, call 336-342-8110, Ext. 2410.

Funds for teachers

The Reidsville Area Foundation approved funding for $25,000 to go toward individual Rockingham County classroom teachers with a focus on providing opportunities to improve teaching practices and strategies.

Gem Grants were awarded based on the potential impact in the classroom, and the potential for knowledge and training to be shared within the school.

The foundation, in partnership with Rockingham County Schools, reviewed submitted applications and chose 16 winners.

Grant funds awarded in spring 2022 totaled $13,700.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.