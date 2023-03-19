Phi Theta Kappas write Valentines to seniors

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College recently led an initiative to create Valentine’s Day cards for senior residents at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Reidsville.

In total, PTK members created 100 Valentine’s Day cards to be distributed to the residents. The project was proposed by incoming chapter treasurer, Jennah Weaver, whose father is the administrator at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility.

The cards were designed by incoming chapter president, Sydney Presa. The cards include a black and white design for coloring and a sweet surprise added by chapter members.