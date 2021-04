Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Upcoming tennis association clinics

The Rockingham County Tennis Association has announced the following tennis clinics:

Deep Springs Adult and Youth Tennis Clinics: Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 13-May 6, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Cardio tennis and intermediate plus players for adults and clinics for youth ages 11 and younger and 12 and older. Members and non-members welcome. Coach Pat Williams, pat@patstennisaces.com or 336-908-8176