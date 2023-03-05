Eden honors Morehead wrestling team

The City of Eden mayor and city council recently presented a proclamation honoring the accomplishments of the 2023 Morehead High School Wrestling Team, which claimed two state champions and two top finishers during the NCHSAA State Championship Tournament held Feb. 16-18 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Morehead sent eight competitors to the tournament that included Elijah Horton, Jared Thomas, Nathan Howard, Tyler Moore, Ephram Biggs, Cole Prichard, Mark Hancock, Zavier Roberts and Colin Baumann.

Mayor Neville Hall said, “We are extremely proud of Jared and Eli for their state championship titles. They have been outstanding representatives of Morehead High School and the City of Eden. Morehead has had a long tradition of championship wrestling, and these two young men, as well as their teammates and coaches, are to be commended for continuing that tradition.”

In addition to the individual tournament wins, MHS went 21-3 for the season, were conference champs, regional champs and finished fourth this year in the individual state championship as a team.

The coaching staff consists of head coach Paul Biggs along with assistant coaches Kyle Polzin, Aaron Howard and Robbie Horton.

Coach Biggs said “Here at Morehead, wins and losses are not discussed. Every chance we get to step on the mat, we only focus on competing to the best of our ability and learning from every interaction. Throughout the year, we harp on diet, proper sleep schedule and grades. Once this becomes habit, success follows. Every individual has their own level of success, and we try to maximize that individual’s potential.”