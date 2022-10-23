Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Ceremonial reopening of Lucky Strike facility

Rockingham County and the City of Reidsville will hold the ceremonial re-opening of the re-imagined and re-purposed Lucky Strike Facility in Reidsville on Nov. 4 at 301 N. Scales Street.

The invitation is extended in partnership with The Lucky Strike Facility and associated companies: West End Toys, reVend, Warehouse Republic and Lucky Storage. Together, these businesses are spearheading the economic redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Lucky Strike facility.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Tours of the historic facility will be held prior to the event, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. (tours will be conducted every 30 minutes) and light refreshments will be served between 2-3:30 p.m.

RSVP by Oct. 28 by calling: 336-342-8138.

Senior-living community to host grand opening

The Landings of Rockingham will host its grand opening celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The senior living community features affordable, luxury, all-inclusive independent and assisted living options tailored to meet the needs of senior adults and is at 2605 Swallow Road in Reidsville.

During the official grand opening celebration, the presentation of colors and Pledge of Allegiance will be provided by the Rockingham County High School ROTC.

The Reidsville Chamber of Commerce will conduct the official ribbon cutting and building dedication.

Festivities will also include tours, heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and a raffle.

For information or to RSVP, call 336-951-3260 or visit ReidsvilleSeniors.com.

Yard sale

The Ayersville Community Group will hold a yard sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Ayersville Ruritan Building at 533 N.C. 770 in Mayodan.

For information, email Hopper Electric at hopperelectric@embarqmail.com.

Improved Dan River access point open

The newly improved Settle Bridge Dan River access allows rivergoers an easier way to reach the river just in time to enjoy the vibrant fall foliage. This section of river offers great view as there are no roads ... only two bridges and gorgeous landscapes.

There are multiple access points downstream allowing one to plan a short trip (four miles downstream is the Dan River Game Lands access) or a longer trip (10 miles downstream is the Leaksville Landing access located near downtown Eden).

Before now, this popular Rockingham County access had been prone to frequent erosion and deposition issues caused by major water level fluctuations of the Dan River and seasonal flooding. In an effort to provide adequate parking, and a safe and sustainable river access, Rockingham County TDA collaborated with Dan River Basin Association to renovate the access.

For information, email tmartin@co.rockingham.nc.us.