Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Local grant awards are announced
The board of advisors of the Rockingham County Community Foundation recently announced $6,790 in local grant awards from its community grant-making fund.
The board granted:
$500 to North Carolina Theatre Conference for NCTC High School Play festival at Reidsville High School
$1,560 to Piedmont Land Conversancy for Knight Brown Nature Preserve Improvements
$1,000 to Friends of the Eden Animal Shelter for Spay Me Baby Program
$500 to Autism Society of NC for ASNC Resource Specialist Services, Rockingham County
$1,000 to North Carolina Symphony for Music Discovery for Rockingham County Preschoolers
$1,230 to Junior Achievement of the Triad for Inspiring Tomorrows Program
$1,000 to Prevent Blindness NC for Star Pupils Program Rockingham County
For information, contact Dawn Neighbors, NCCF community leadership officer, at dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org or 910-292-4437 or visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
Emergency services worker honored
Rockingham County Emergency Services recently held a retirement celebration in honor of George Kasey and his 30 years of service. Kasey is the only member to retire from Rockingham County 911 with 30 years of service.
Beginning his full-time career with the county in December of 1992, Kacey is no stranger to the work involved with emergency services and life saving techniques. He joined the Junior Rescue Squad at age 13 when a family member encouraged the idea.
Kasey received his Emergency Medical Technician’s certification before graduating high school. With hopes of gaining more experience and moving into working on the ambulances, Kasey began work in telecommunications where he stayed.
Post retirement, Kasey hopes to stay with 911 part-time as well as work with Eden Rescue. He is most looking forward to spending time with his 10-year-old daughter.
Reidsville unveils public art project
The City of Reidsville unveiled a public art project on Oct. 23 on Martin Luther King Drive in downtown Reidsville.
Started in 2018, The Block Mural is a joint project of the Old School Block Committee, the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Reidsville. This new mural will pay homage to what was known as “The Block”, a once-thriving Black business community that ran parallel to Scales Street. Back then, the roadway was known as Northeast Market Street but has since been renamed Martin Luther King Drive.
Muralist Charles Hill, an art instructor from Martinsville, Va., created scenes from The Block using old pictures and a couple of books that had some of The Block’s history.
The free-standing mural has six large hand-painted panels highlighting different scenes from The Block. The back of the panels tell the history of The Block as well as information about the mural scenes depicted. The display will be located in the grassy area by the historical marker located on Martin Luther King Drive.
Lumber company chooses Stoneville siteGregory Pallet and Lumber Company has chosen Stoneville for its first location in North Carolina, pledging $3.4 million in capital investment and 25 full-time jobs.
As a part of securing the project, on Oct. 21, the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Infrastructure Authority approved Rockingham County’s request for $100,000 to assist Gregory Pallet and Lumber with the upfit of its building, the former North Star Shell.
North Carolina’s Building Reuse Program provides grant funding to support a variety of activities including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition and site improvements. Grant funds allotted for Rockingham County will go toward the upfit of the 63,000-square-foot North Star shell building, located in Stoneville, where Gregory Pallet and Lumber Company plans to locate.
Mike Gregory is the owner of Gregory Pallet and Lumber Company, which started operations in Roanoke, Va., in 1995. In addition to their new location in Stoneville, they have operations in Virginia in Roanoke, Elliston, Ridgeway and Stuart.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.