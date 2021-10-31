Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Beginning his full-time career with the county in December of 1992, Kacey is no stranger to the work involved with emergency services and life saving techniques. He joined the Junior Rescue Squad at age 13 when a family member encouraged the idea.

Kasey received his Emergency Medical Technician’s certification before graduating high school. With hopes of gaining more experience and moving into working on the ambulances, Kasey began work in telecommunications where he stayed.

Post retirement, Kasey hopes to stay with 911 part-time as well as work with Eden Rescue. He is most looking forward to spending time with his 10-year-old daughter.

Reidsville unveils public art project

The City of Reidsville unveiled a public art project on Oct. 23 on Martin Luther King Drive in downtown Reidsville.

Started in 2018, The Block Mural is a joint project of the Old School Block Committee, the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Reidsville. This new mural will pay homage to what was known as “The Block”, a once-thriving Black business community that ran parallel to Scales Street. Back then, the roadway was known as Northeast Market Street but has since been renamed Martin Luther King Drive.