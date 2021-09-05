Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

9/11 memorial ceremony announced by sheriff

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and his team at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office have announced their 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. It will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, outside the front entrance of the Law Enforcement Center at 130 Justice Center Drive in Reidsville. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the National Guard Armory located next door to the Courthouse at 292 N.C. 65, Reidsville.

Page, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and special guest speaker, Colonel David Myers (USMC Ret.), will be among those on hand to honor those who died on 9/11. They will also be honoring all those in the military who have died in service.

Dollar General opens new store in Stokesdale

Dollar General has announced that its store at 7105 U.S. 158 in Stokesdale is open.

To commemorate the opening of this new location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.

The Stokesdale location opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. For information, visit www.dgliteracy.com.