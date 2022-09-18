Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

New welcome signs for county

Rockingham County’s Office of Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism has announced the recent installation of signage to welcome travelers as they enter Rockingham County. The new signs display the Rockingham County NC logo on their boulder-like structure and will replace the white signs which previously welcomed visitors to the county.

Locations for the three new signs are as follows:

N.C. 29/I-785 South, as visitors enter Rockingham County from Pittsylvania County, Va.

N.C. 29/I-785 North, as visitors enter Rockingham County from the east side of Guilford County.

U.S. 220/I-73 North, as visitors enter Rockingham County from the west side of Guilford County.

A fourth sign is currently in the works and will be installed on U.S. 220/I-73 South, as visitors enter Rockingham County from Henry County, Va.

All welcome signs will be lit for nighttime visibility and complimented with low-profile landscaping to help grab travelers’ attention as they pass by.