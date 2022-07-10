Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Ontex inauguration July 13

Ontex Corporation’s official inauguration is set for 1 to 4 p.m. July 13 at 9300 N.C. 65 in Stokesdale.

The manufacturer of baby diapers and feminine hygiene products will operate in a mammoth structure in southern Rockingham County, it’s first U.S. production site for manufacturing diapers and feminine hygiene products.

The Belgium-based manufacturer, setting up residence in Carroll Industrial Development’s South Rockingham Corporate Park, will bring $96 million in capital investment and 403 new jobs to Rockingham County once complete, according to economic development officials and the company’s CEO Charles Bouaziz.

Ontex also operates manufacturing facilities in 16 other countries.

For information, visit www.ontex.com.