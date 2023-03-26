Phi Theta Kappas write Valentines to seniors

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College recently led an initiative to create Valentine’s Day cards for senior residents at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Reidsville.

In total, PTK members created 100 Valentine’s Day cards to be distributed to the residents. The project was proposed by incoming chapter treasurer, Jennah Weaver, whose father is the administrator at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility.

The cards were designed by incoming chapter president, Sydney Presa. The cards include a black and white design for coloring and a sweet surprise added by chapter members.

Nestlé Purina PetCare announced a $22,500 donation to the City of Eden to enhance its dog park inside of Freedom Park. The funds will be used to add agility equipment, pet water fountains, new benches, mature trees, a leash post and a new sign to commemorate the donation and officially rename the facility the Purina Bark Park.

The new amenities will be accessible on both the small and large dog sides of the Purina Bark Park, and a new concrete entrance will greet pets and residents as they enter the space.

Purina and the City of Eden are inviting local pets and residents to experience the revamped dog park for the first time during a Community Play Date event from 5 to 7 p.m. May 19. The event will commence with a “ribbon tugging” ceremony and feature live performances from the Purina Incredible Dogs team as well as food and treats available for purchase. Leaders of the soon-to-open Purina pet food manufacturing facility in Eden will be on-hand to meet local pets, hand out pet treats and other branded items, and provide information on available positions.

The Eden dog park will temporarily close while improvements are made. Residents can contact Terry Vernon or Ray Thomas in the Eden Parks & Recreation Department with questions about the renovations. More information, including how to register a dog and rules of the Purina Bark Park, is available online at edennc.us/departments/parks-recreation.

Job seekers will have a chance to meet employers in person in one location at the 2023 Rockingham Community College Job Fair on April 18.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on campus at the Keys Gymnasium, 558 County Home Road, Wentworth. Nearly 50 employers with jobs in government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail locations are already registered, and additional employers are expected.

Visitor parking will be available next to the gym. Check-in will be in the gym lobby, where attendees will also receive a booklet listing employers and their locations in the gym.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress as though they are going for a job interview, bring enough copies of resumes to give to all the employers they plan to meet, and be prepared to take notes and ask questions.

Ahead of the event, RCC will host job-related workshops, which are free and open to students and the public:

Employer Panel Discussion: 12:30-2 p.m. April 5, RCC Auditorium, Advanced Technologies Building, 560 County Home Road, Wentworth. Representatives from health, manufacturing, and government will discuss qualities they look for in employees and interview strategies.

Job Fair Navigation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 11, RCC’s James Library, 315 Wrenn Memorial Road, Wentworth. RCC Career Development staff will have information on resumes, appropriate dress, networking, preparation, and career exploration, and will answer any questions participants may have.

For information, contact Iris Carter at 336-342-4261, Ext. 2330 or carteri6072@rockinghamcc.edu.