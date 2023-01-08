Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

SCC announces truck-driving grads

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Wastewater treatment plant open house

Also in January, the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, 407 Broad St., will hold an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Citizens will be able to tour the facility and learn how the city processes 2.4 million gallons of raw sewage each day and how their actions can impact not only the plant’s operations but also the environment.