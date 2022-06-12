Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Gildan Scholar Athletes named

Kennedy Grace Smith, a recent Morehead High School graduate, was named the RCS 2022 Female Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Luke Smith, a recent Rockingham High School graduate, was named the RCS 2022 Male Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Sponsored by Gildan Activewear, the Gildan Scholar Athletes of the Year Award is given to one male and one female high school senior in the Rockingham County Schools district who has played at least two sports his/her junior and senior year, made all-conference twice during their junior and/or senior year, maintained at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and must not have been ejected from an athletic contest during their junior or senior year.

Kennedy will attend UNC-Chapel Hill and Luke will attend Barton College.

Gildan awarded the students with a $1,000 scholarship each.

Carpenter wins Butler & Burke scholarship

Butler + Burke, a full-service accounting firm based in Winston-Salem, has awarded the Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence to Taylor Carpenter of Stoneville. The annual $1,000 scholarship is available to high school seniors at Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan.

During her time at McMichael High, Carpenter was a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Science National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Additionally, she was on the Science Academic Team, competing at the state level.

This fall, Carpenter plans to attend N.C. State to study horticulture.

