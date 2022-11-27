Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

RCS names Bailey as Principal of the Year

Bailey was honored as RCS Principal of the Year for 2022-23 at the district’s Teacher of the Year banquet at the Wright Memorial Event Center earlier this fall, where she was recognized by Rockingham County Schools Superintendent John Stover for her dedication to students and learning.

Bailey is currently in her fourth school year as principal at Dillard Academy, and her 12th school year working with Rockingham County Schools. She came to RCS as an assistant principal in 2011 after working as a fourth-grade teacher in 2010-11 at Burlington Christian Academy in Alamance County.

Pet Adoption

In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, adoptions at Rockingham County Animal Shelter will be free through Dec. 31—adopt any cat or dog without paying any adoption fees.

The shelter is at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville and is open Mondays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

For information about adoptions, call 336-394-0075. To view available pets, visit rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org.

The shelter has partnered with Best Friends to create the Rockingham County satellite foster program, which is focused on increasing kitten and cat fostering efforts to save cats in Rockingham County. To learn more, visit bestfriends.org/rockingham-county.

RCCF awards community grants

The Rockingham County Community Foundation has awarded $8,400 in grants to programs supporting the local community.

The board of advisors granted:

$1,500 to Aging, Disability and Transit Services of Rockingham County for Meals on Wheels Rockingham County

$950 to Autism Society of North Carolina for autism specialists in Rockingham County

$1,200 to Junior Achievement of the Triad for World of Possibilities: Pathways to Success

$950 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for Star Pupils Rockingham

$1,000 to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network for senior feed support

$1,000 to Reidsville Outreach Center for ROC Food Pantry general operation support

$1,300 to Rockingham County Education Foundation for Piedmont Instrument Classes for Kids

$500 to TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.) for residential substance abuse recovery services for individuals from Rockingham County

Funds for the grants came from RCCF’s community grantmaking fund and the Apple Foundation Endowment for Rockingham County.

RCCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, RCCF uses dollars from its endowment funds to make grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Learn more about RCCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation at nccommunityfoundation.org/Rockingham. For further information about RCCF, contact Dawn Neighbors at dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org.