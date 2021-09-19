Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

“Spec” building work continues in Stokesdale
Omega Construction’s industrial division began construction in July on its latest project, a forward-thinking “spec” building being developed by Greensboro’s Carroll Industrial Development, a division of The Carroll Companies. The project is located at 9301 N.C. 65 in Stokesdale.
This 176,000 square foot single-load “spec” building will offer warehousing/distribution space for Rockingham County, and will be complete and ready for tenant upfitting by spring of 2022.
“This project will develop space for potential light industrial, assembly, warehouse or distribution companies, and will provide much needed building inventory for Rockingham County to stay ahead of the demand for such space, in an area that is developing quickly. With the demand we are seeing in the current market, I feel this product will be absorbed by an end user very quickly,” comments Omega’s industrial division vice president, Kirk Matthews.
Omega’s industrial division has approximately 2.6 million square feet of industrial/distribution projects in construction or pre-construction across its primary footprint of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
Evan Stone, vice president of industrial business development for Carroll is the owner’s representative and can be contacted for additional details by interested parties.
Additional project partners for the new building include Atlas Collaborative and The Timmons Group.
Gibson promoted to Reidsville police chief
Robert Ray Gibson, a lieutenant within the Reidsville Police Department, has been named chief of police.
Gibson’s first day on the job as Reidsville’s new chief of police was Sept. 14. He had retired in 2019 with 30 years of service from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
During his past 18 years in the highway patrol, Gibson was a first sergeant for Troop D, District 2 and District 3, before being promoted to a lieutenant at Troop D Headquarters in Greensboro in 2011. In that position, he maintained direct and downline managerial responsibility for approximately 180 sworn NCSHP members in nine counties of the Piedmont area. Such a position is comparable in experience to a captain level in the Reidsville Police Department.
Upon his retirement from the NCSHP, Gibson went to work for the Reidsville Police Department as park ranger for city-owned Lake Reidsville and Lake Hunt in July of 2019. In December of last year, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the department’s support services/community engagement division. As part of his lieutenant duties, Gibson has supervised the school resource officers and their supervisor, the park ranger and all part-time and reserve officers.
