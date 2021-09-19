Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Additional project partners for the new building include Atlas Collaborative and The Timmons Group.

Gibson promoted to Reidsville police chief

Robert Ray Gibson, a lieutenant within the Reidsville Police Department, has been named chief of police.

Gibson’s first day on the job as Reidsville’s new chief of police was Sept. 14. He had retired in 2019 with 30 years of service from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

During his past 18 years in the highway patrol, Gibson was a first sergeant for Troop D, District 2 and District 3, before being promoted to a lieutenant at Troop D Headquarters in Greensboro in 2011. In that position, he maintained direct and downline managerial responsibility for approximately 180 sworn NCSHP members in nine counties of the Piedmont area. Such a position is comparable in experience to a captain level in the Reidsville Police Department.

Upon his retirement from the NCSHP, Gibson went to work for the Reidsville Police Department as park ranger for city-owned Lake Reidsville and Lake Hunt in July of 2019. In December of last year, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the department’s support services/community engagement division. As part of his lieutenant duties, Gibson has supervised the school resource officers and their supervisor, the park ranger and all part-time and reserve officers.

