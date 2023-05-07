Students place third in mock-trial event

Seven Rockingham County School students brought home an overall third place in a recent state competition. The Teen Court Summit, hosted in Atlantic Beach, was the first time Rockingham County Teen Court volunteers competed in such a competition.

The mock-trial competition, conducted by the North Carolina Teen Court Association, pits county teams against one another in simulated courtrooms. Judges and juries are placed to ensure strict rules are followed and to score participants. Each team is given the same case narrative and evidence and is charged with formulating their opening statements, closing arguments and line of questioning.

“I can’t put into words how extremely proud I am of this team,” said Teen Court Coordinator Tammy Burbey when asked about the preparation and teamwork throughout the experience. “Each of them contributed their hearts and talents to make this a successful mock-trial competition.”

The Teen Court program is sponsored by Rockingham County Youth Services. The program allows student volunteers an opportunity to try and defend cases while also serving as an alternative to juvenile justice involvement for first-time offenders. Student volunteers hear defendant’s admit guilt before a jury of their peers and accept the jury’s recommendations.

Assistant District Attorney Mike Davis, Sgt. Tammy Ferguson, Deputy Richard Payne and Angela Austin from the Clerk’s office helped train the team.

Youth Services recently added a new opportunity for Rockingham County teens with Teen Traffic Court, in partnership with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office.

Google STEM tour stops at 2 county schools

Google’s mobile STEM tour of North Carolina continued last week in the Triad where it parked its Betabox-designed lab at West Rockingham Middle School and McMichael High School.

The lab hosted dozens of students at the two schools for a series of hands-on and interactive activities and experiments, including coding, artificial intelligence, robotics and 3D printing.

Senate Pro Tem Phil Berger had this to say about the Betabox events in his district: “I’d like to thank Google for bringing its STEM education program to Western Rockingham Middle and McMichael High. This type of hands-on learning is a great way to inspire our students to pursue areas they may not have previously considered. As North Carolina grows and attracts businesses in emerging fields, it’s important that our youth continue to learn about subjects like science, technology, engineering and math.”

They also visit Reidsville Middle School in Reidsville on April 26.

For information, visit https://betaboxlearning.com/google/.