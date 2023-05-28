Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lily Whitten awarded $1,000 scholarship

Butler + Burke, a full-service accounting firm based in Winston-Salem, has awarded the Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence to Lily Whitten of Mayodan. The annual $1,000 scholarship is available to high school seniors at Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan.

During her time at McMichael, Whitten was a member of and held leadership positions in student government (including serving as 2022-2023 student body president), the Interact Club, the Juniorettes Service Club, National Beta Club and JROTC. She was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, StellarXplorers, Battle of the Books, Orienteering Club, National Honors Society and the Academic Bowl Team. Athletically, Whitten was a part of the swim, golf and volleyball teams. Ranked number six in the senior class, she has also received of a number of academic achievement awards. This fall, Whitten will attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

Eden fire department moves to Class 3 ratingThe City of Eden’s fire department’s rating and inspection grade will change from a Class 4 to a Class 3 on July 1.

A fire department’s ISO rating is a determination by the Insurance Services Office by how well the department is able to serve the community. The department is assigned a score between 1 and 10, with lower numbers indicating a better score. High ISO scores can increase home insurance rates in the community.