Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Moss Street teacher wins award

Reba Johnson, a first-grade teacher at Moss Street Partnership School, was presented with the 2022 North Carolina Science Teachers Association Jo Duckett Wallace Elementary Distinguished Service Award at the 53rd NCSTA Professional Development Institute. The awards ceremony was held Nov. 3, preceded by a reception honoring awardees.

This award is given to a person exhibiting leadership in science education; contributing to improvements in science education; and excelling in the aspects of science education. This honor was determined as a result of Johnson’s professional excellence and contributions to science education in North Carolina.

RCS receives safety grants

Rockingham County Schools has announced that the district is the recipient of two school safety grants from the North Carolina Center for Safety Schools at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction totaling nearly $1.2 million. RCS is receiving a $599,900 grant for new School Resource Officers and will also receive $587,978 for school safety equipment.

The SRO grant will allow Rockingham County Schools to deploy a school resource officer at each of its 13 elementary schools. The district currently has three elementary school SROs covering zones across Rockingham County in addition to the SROs at each high school and middle school.

The school safety equipment grant will allow for more school security, cameras, reunification kits, school radios and WiFi hotspots for reunification sites.

RCS will be meeting and collaborating with local law enforcement in the coming months to detail this agreement.