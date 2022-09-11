Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Delta Alpha Iota Zeta news

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Zeta Phi Beta Sorority chartered the Delta Alpha Iota Zeta Chapter in Reidsville/Rockingham County.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was founded on Jan. 16, 1920 in Washington, D.C. at Howard University.

The Delta Alpha Iota Zeta Chapter is the first African American sorority in Reidsville/Rockingham County.

The eight charter members—Teriyaki Perkins, Michelle Hawthorne, Tiana Thornton, Latanya Miller, Leatrecia Kinsey, Tonya Ammons, Arshena Overton and Joan Tatum—desire to foster the ideals of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood within the Rockingham County area.

The newly chartered chapter seeks to serve as a change agent to the Rockingham County community with a focus on progressive initiatives that aim to develop strong, independent women and girls in the Rockingham County community.

The chapter is looking forward to establishing community partnerships with various organizations in the Rockingham County area.

The Delta Alpha Iota Zeta chapter held the chapter’s first leadership retreat in August, and it launched the sorority year with a chapter meeting on Sept. 10.

For information, email zetasofreidsville@gmail.com or follow the chapter on Facebook and Instagram at zetasofreidsville.

Roe v. Wade decision set to be discussed

“Roe v. Wade Overturned: Constitutional Law & Women’s Healthcare Perspectives” is the theme of the next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad meeting, set for noon Sept. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Speakers include Steve Friedland, a professor of law at Elon University, and Dr. Kelly Leggett, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist.

The program is free and includes an optional $15 lunch.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon.

RSVPs are requested by Sept. 13, with or without lunch, at my.lwv.org/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/lunch-league.

For information, visit www.lwvpt.org or email mail@lwvpt.org.

Genealogical Society swap meet Sept. 24

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes Counties has planned a fall swap meet for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.

Tables will be set up in the meeting room so patrons can spread out their genealogical materials to share. A printer will be available for a nominal fee.

The books published by the James Hunter DAR chapter will be available for purchase, some at discounted prices. Patrons looking for particular volumes should email Janelle Johnson at ButchJanel@triad.rr.com in advance.

There will be food available but patrons are encouraged to bring their favorite dish as well.

The public is welcome to attend this free event.

For information, find the society on Facebook.