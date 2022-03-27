Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Friends of Eden Animal Rescue to host Easter Bunny

The Friends of Eden Animal Rescue will offer Breakfast with the Easter bunny from 9 to 11 a.m. April 9 at the Leaksville Lodge, 419 Thompson St. in Eden.

The cost is $6 per person. The breakfast buffet will feature bacon, eggs, pancakes (including gluten-free), yogurt, fruit, coffee and juice. Photos will be taken as well.

An Easter Egg Hunt follows at 11 a.m.

Bring Fido for pictures with the bunny at noon.

Reservations are required. RSVP via text to 336-912-1178.

All proceeds go directly toward rescuing the abused, abandoned, stray and surrendered dogs and cats in Rockingham County.

Conversations with "Able Mable"

The Eden Public library at 598 S. Pierce St. will host “Conversations with Able Mable” at 1 p.m. April 23.

Mable Springfield Scott will share her new memoir, “38126 King's Kids … Nobody Said We Were Poor!”

Based on family, faith and community, Scott describes her childhood in the segregated South growing up in a Memphis public housing project and working as a kid on Beale Street. Using poetry and prose, she explains how her family tried to shelter her from the hurt and hatred of segregation, Jim Crow and inequality.

For information, email drmables@gmail.com.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.