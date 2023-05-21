Trees planted along Boaz Creek

Thanks to the Every Kids Outdoors Small Grants program from the National Park Trust, nearly 50 trees were planted along Boaz Creek in Stoneville. The Dan River Basin Association and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered to pilot the Streamside Trees in the Classroom program in North Carolina this spring.

The STIC program was provided to three schools in Rockingham County. The schools, Dillard Academy, Huntsville Elementary and Stoneville Elementary, are all within a 15-minute drive of Stoneville Memorial Park, where the trees were planted.

More than 180 fourth-grade students participated in the STIC program by rooting native black willow trees in the classroom. The tree stakes were delivered to the classrooms in April where they rooted over the next four weeks.

Students journaled the changes of the trees by recording growth of the roots and the leaves. They also created tree models to enhance their learning about tree parts. Finally, on their planting day in May, students took a field trip to the nearby park to plant them along the stream.

In the classroom, students also learned about the effects of pollution on waterways and how human impacts cause issues such as erosion. The STIC program is a hands-on environmental education program that educates students on the importance of streamside vegetation, referred to as a riparian buffer, primarily for the positive impact it has on water quality.

During the Planting Day, students took an all-day field trip to Stoneville Park where they rotated through environmental learning activities and planting their trees. Natural resource partners from around the basin joined in on providing hands-on learning for the young students.

The stations included the Dan River Basin Association, Dan River Keeper, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, The Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, Agricultural Extension Agent for Rockingham County, Mayo River State Park and Stormwater SMART. Debbie’s Catering in Stoneville provided a discounted picnic style lunch for all volunteers.