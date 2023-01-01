Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Walls hired by RCS to head career and technical education innovation

Rockingham County Schools has hired Nina Walls as the district’s new director of career and technical education/innovation.

Walls brings more than 20 years of experience with Rockingham County Schools into her new role.

A national board certified teacher, Walls began her career with Rockingham County Schools in 2001.

A 1995 graduate of Bluefield State College in West Virginia, Walls earned her masters in education with specialization in technology and curriculum development and instruction in 2005.

Reidsville to dedicate new Clock Tower

Reidsville kicks off its year-long Sesquicentennial Celebration with the dedication of the new Clock Tower at the corner of South Scales and Williams Street at 2 p.m. Jan. 7.

The dedication begins a year of events, activities and open houses. Back in 2019, city officials and staff started making plans for “Reidsville150,” including the erection of the Clock Tower at the southern entrance into the downtown area. In June of that year, the city council agreed to purchase a section of land across from Fire Station No. 1 to accommodate the clock tower. At the time, Commonwealth donated $10,000 towards the project.

Combined with the 9/11 Memorial across the street at the fire station, the tower will serve as a defining point or gateway into the downtown. Verdin Clock Company will be on site the first week of January to install the clock. Workers have been pouring the pad for the base of the tower and erecting the half wall, which will include a commemorative plaque.

The dedication ceremony will be held at the site, weather permitting. Those attending will then be invited to Fire Station No. 1 to view historical displays and enjoy refreshments.

A Sesquicentennial Medallion will be hidden on the site, which will entitle the name of the finder to be put in a drawing for a special prize later in the year.

In case of rain or inclement weather, the dedication ceremony will be held in Fire Station No. 1. Several Sesquicentennial giveaways will be available to those in attendance, including a calendar which details upcoming events and provides historical information about the city. Other events planned throughout the year include a Black History Month Program detailing African-American influences on city government; a Founder’s Day Celebration at the Governor Reid House; a Roaring 20s Lawn Party at the Penn House and more.

SCC Truck Driver Training announces grads

Nine students, including Ian Taylor of Madison, recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

For information, call 336-386-3580. The tuition is $1,999. Students may qualify for a tuition scholarship. For information, visit www.surry.edu/funding.

Reidsville Wastewater Treatment Plant Open House

Also in January, the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, 407 Broad St., will hold an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Citizens will be able to tour the facility and learn how the city processes 2.4 million gallons of raw sewage each day and how their actions can impact not only the plant’s operations but also the environment.