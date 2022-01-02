Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Restructured county office

The Rockingham County office of Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism recently restructured the organization in an effort to strengthen its services.

Kerry Taylor-Pinnix was named deputy director and Betsy Brame was named small business and economic development coordinator.

As deputy director, Taylor-Pinnix serves as the main contact for existing industries and business owners throughout Rockingham County. In addition, she also actively participates in new business/industry recruitment and expansion projects while also managing local and state incentive packages for new and existing industries.

Brame’s primary focus is on assisting entrepreneurs and small businesses in their efforts to start-up and/or grow their business in Rockingham County.

Most recently, and to complete the team, Lindsay Pegg joined the department as its tourism manager and is responsible for coordinating activities and initiatives that promote Rockingham County to new and repeat visitors.

