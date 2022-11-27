Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Pet Adoption

In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, adoptions at Rockingham County Animal Shelter will be free through Dec. 31 — adopt any cat or dog without paying any adoption fees. The shelter is at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville and is open Mondays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.For information about adoptions, call 336-394-0075. To view available pets, visit rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org.