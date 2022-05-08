Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Triad Kids Dental offers $30K in prizes

Triad Kids Dental has announced the first in their series of Caring4Community awards. Local nonprofits are invited to compete to win a prize of $10,000. The Caring4Community Awards will run three times annually, for a total of $30,000 given to three different winning organizations.

To win this prize, organizations must be a qualifying nonprofit serving one of the following counties: Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry, Stokes, Davie or Yadkin.

Organizations can be nominated via online form May 9-18. The official voting period for the top-nominated organizations will start on May 23 with a winner selected on June 17.

To nominate an organization, visit www.triadkidsdental.com/caring4community. Follow on social media for contest updates at @triadkidsdental on Facebook and Instagram.

County events for National Tennis Month

National Tennis Month, a nationwide grassroots effort driven by the United States Tennis Association and its industry partners celebrating tennis, a sport which challenges one both physically and mentally, is this month. For 31 straight days in May, players, local coaches, facilities, retailers, tennis manufacturers and more will be driving awareness about the sport and its benefits by bringing existing and new players to the game.

During May in Rockingham County, three community partners will offer tennis programming for youth and adults: Deep Springs Country Club in Stoneville, Eden Family YMCA and Tennis Excellence Program in Reidsville. Program details are available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rcyouthtennis

Across Rockingham County, residents will find courts are open to the public at Jaycee Park in Reidsville, Morehead High School and Bridge Street Recreation Center in Eden, Rockingham County Community College in Wentworth, Memorial Park in Stoneville, and a brand new six-court tennis facility at Western Rockingham Middle School in Madison.

For, visit USTA.com/NationalTennisMonth or search hashtag #NationalTennisMonth on social media.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.