Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

The Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 4 to formally announce the completion of Rockingham County’s newest Dan River access, Jacobs Creek Batteau Landing. The ceremony honored the contributions made by numerous organizations, volunteers and funders, which made the project possible.

This effort began in 2016 after a group of community partners identified a need for increased river access points between Madison’s N.C. 704 access and the Settle Bridge Road access in Stoneville. After a bit of research, a tract of land on Planters Road, just outside of Madison, proved to be an ideal location for a new access and also held historical significance.

The initial 3.45 acres of the proposed Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible park and river access, were made possible by a grant from the Duke Energy Water Resources Fund and included the area above the historic batteau landing of Governor Alexander Martin’s plantation. The batteau landing, owned by North Carolina, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 as part of the Dan River Navigation System thanks to the efforts of Lindley Butler and Jeff Johnston. An additional approximate 16.5 acres was added to the park with funding from NTE Energy in 2019. Rockingham County has preserved all 20 acres for future generations with protective covenants.

This project has been a long standing partnership with the Dan River Basin Association which led the land acquisition and funding efforts and beginning of the park development. In conjunction with the county, DRBA prepared a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant application which was awarded to the County for the project. Required matching funds for the project were obtained from Rockingham County Friends Meeting who pledged $25,000 in memory of John Lamiman; and other Rockingham County citizens, organizations and groups including Good Stewards of Rockingham and Three Rivers Outfitters.

Now in its completion, the landing offers a variety of assets for its visitors including an ADA accessible sidewalk leading to the new handicap accessible covered river observation platform, cleared walking path to the river access, as well as new galvanized steel grated steps which create safer and easier access to the Dan River. With this first phase of the park complete, additional plans will soon be devised to expand on the park, creating an even bigger asset for residents and visitors to appreciate.

For information, visit www.visitrockinghamcountync.com or email lpegg@co.rockingham.nc.us.

