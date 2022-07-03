Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Grant to high school

Reidsville High School was awarded a $300,000 grant as part of Lowe’s Hometowns, an initiative that is helping to restore and revitalize spaces that serve as the hubs and heartbeats of communities.

As part of the grant, Reidsville High School will restore the following:

Installation of concessions and a restroom for visitors at the RHS Football Stadium

Renovations of cafeteria/gym bathrooms to make handicap accessible

Equipping the Reidsville High School gym with air conditioning

Rallying around Reidsville High School’s athletics, and particularly Rams football, has been a unifying passion for the community. The Reidsville Rams’ football team is a point of pride for the town. The Rams hold the record for the most state titles in North Carolina, with 22 state championships.

This project from Lowe’s Hometowns will provide climate control in the gyms, which are also used as classrooms daily. The temperature in these gyms sometimes reach 95 degrees. The restrooms are not wheelchair accessible.

This is the first of a five-year, $100 million commitment from Lowe’s to the communities it serves, with this year’s projects spanning 40 states and Washington, D.C.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/3r39bejb.

Top marks for conservation by RCS

Faculty and staff with Rockingham County Schools have earned top grades for conserving energy from a national leader in conservation strategy for schools.

The district’s energy-efficient adapting has achieved significant savings — and good conservation habits have earned Rockingham County Schools national recognition from Dallas, Texas-based Cenergistic, a firm of energy experts that has consulted with RCS for years to help trim its energy budget by millions.

The district saved more than $6 million in 90 months with an innovative organizational behavior-based energy conservation and management program with Cenergistic.

According to EPA/EGrid figures, since the program began, RCS has prevented carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to 105,769,335 miles not driven, or 695,893 pine trees grown for 10 years.

