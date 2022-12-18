Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Three school board members sworn in

At the Rockingham County Schools Board of Education meeting on Dec. 12, three board members were sworn in — first-time board of education member Philip Butler, and returning board members Paula Rakestraw and Kimberly McMichael.

McMichael was selected once again as RCS Board Chairwoman, while Vicky Alston was unanimously voted by her fellow board members as RCS Vice-Chairwoman.

In addition, Superintendent John O. Stover III recognized outgoing board member Doug Isley for his four years of service on the RCS Board of Education from 2018 to 2022.

Walls hired by RCS to head career and technical education innovation

Rockingham County Schools has hired Nina Walls as the district's new director of career and technical education/ innovation.

Walls brings more than 20 years of experience with Rockingham County Schools into her new role.

A national board certified teacher, Walls began her career with Rockingham County Schools in 2001.

A 1995 graduate of Bluefield State College in West Virginia, Walls earned her masters in education with specialization in technology and curriculum development and instruction in 2005.