Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

RCS Teachers of the Year

School-based Teachers of the Year for Rockingham County Schools have been elected by their fellow faculty members for the 2022-23 school year. Beginning teachers were nominated by their principals and mentors to compete for the title of RCS’s Beginning Teacher of Excellence in 2022-2023.

The 2022-2023 School-Based Teachers of the Year from each school are:

Head Start: Kristy Ellison, Rockingham County Head Start

Elementary Schools: Kelly Toney, Bethany; Bethany Hudson, Central; Jessica Flynt, Dillard Academy; Jessica James, Douglass; Elicia E. Knight, Huntsville; Dawn Tuttle, Leaksville-Spray; Lauren Hill, Lincoln; Becca Isley, Monroeton; Sara Andrews, South End; Taylor French, Stoneville; Beth Washburn, Wentworth; and Sarah Canady, Williamsburg.

Middle schools: Brittany Evans, Holmes; Samuel Boerboom, Reidsville; Pam Porter, Rockingham County; and Dawn Crumpler, Western Rockingham

High schools: Ryan Stevens, McMichael; Nathan Hines, Morehead; George T. Murphy Jr., Reidsville; Taylor Apple, Rockingham County; and Anna Micciulla, Rockingham Early College.

Alternative School: Angela Boggs, Booker T. Washington Learning Center/SCORE

Teachers of the Year nominees are selected by their peers for the quality of their teaching, professional development, teaching philosophy and methods, community involvement and contributions to education. A central office administrator committee selects five finalists from the School-Based Teachers of the Year nominations list, one of whom will be chosen as RCS’ Teacher of the Year and will serve as a nominee for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

The 2022-2023 Beginning Teacher of Excellence nominations are (not every school elected to nominate a Beginning Teacher of Excellence nomination): James Fain, Holmes Middle; Susana Martinez, Leaksville-Spray Elementary; Jakayla Clyburn, Morehead High; Justin Cunningham, Reidsville Middle; Debra Price, Reidsville High; Chelsie Ziglar, Rockingham Middle; and Chelsea Daniels-McGirt, South End Elementary.

Rockingham Blueway Guide unveiled

The Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism and The Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority have announced the release of the new RoCo Blueway Branding which brings with it the new RoCo Blueway Guide.

The new blueway branding was put in place to give Rockingham County’s blueways their own distinct identity. The branding consists of a new RoCo Blueway logo, color scheme and taglines including “Go with the RoCo flow” and “Rock the RoCo.” After much research, a vintage industrial feel was chosen for the branding’s overall theme to help capture and connect the logo and brand with Rockingham County’s mill and industrial history.

Blueways are navigable water trails based along rivers or lakes that include multi-activity recreation and nature-based tourism. Rockingham County’s blueways boast 88 miles and more than 4,500 acres of exciting water adventure and is made up by the Dan, Haw, Mayo and Smith Rivers as well as Belews Lake, Lake Hunt and Lake Reidsville.

The new RoCo Blueway Guide was developed to replace the previous Rockingham County Blueway Guide with a new branded look and layout. The guide now includes comprehensive safety guidelines and detailed trip summaries including clearer dam warnings, skill level recommendations and gives users an estimated travel time to ensure they are prepared. The new guide breaks each river and lake into easy to read and color coded sections and also lists local outfitter and accommodation information.

Copies of the guide are being distributed throughout the state and Triad region.

Locally, copies can be found at each river and lake access point, in governmental offices, Chambers of Commerce, hotels, shops, restaurants, and local breweries and wineries. To request a copy, call 336-342-8138. It is also available online at https://VisitRockinghamCountyNC.com/things-to-do/rivers-and-lakes/#/.