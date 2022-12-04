Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Learning center celebrates 100 years

Booker T. Washington Learning Center at 401 Moss St. in Reidsville is hosting a 100th anniversary celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

The Booker T. Washington High School Heritage Association and BTW Principal Matthew Rice cordially invite the public to this event.

There will be a reception, museum and building tour, as well as a special video presentation to take alumni and guests down memory lane. Some of the items housed in the museum date as far back as 1887 and include artifacts such as old band instruments, black and white yearbook photos, microscopes and team memorabilia. Select speakers will be making comments about BTW starting at 4 p.m.

Booker T. Washington Learning Center is the oldest continually-running school facility in Rockingham County, having educated local students continuously going back to 1922. Booker T. Washington High School served African-American students of Reidsville and Rockingham County until it closed in 1969 after Rockingham County schools integrated. Prior Booker T. Washington students went to Reidsville High School, and BTW became Reidsville Junior High.

For information, visit www.scorecenter.org.

County dental services extend to schools

The Rockingham County Division of Public Health recently received a $400,000 community grant from The Duke Endowment to provide dental services to uninsured and low-income children in the Rockingham County Public School system.

The grant enables RCDPH to launch school-based programs that prioritize preventive services (such as regular cleanings and sealants) and address certain restorative treatments (including fillings) for school aged children. This grant follows an initial $65,000, six-month planning grant previously awarded to RCDPH.

RCDPH will provide school-based dental services utilizing a new mobile dental trailer that was recently purchased. The new mobile dental trailer – a 38-foot-long, two-chair clinic outfitted with digital radiography, a sterilization center, wheelchair ramp and electronic health record system – will meet the oral health care needs of Rockingham County’s school children. Anticipated to begin operation in early 2023, the mobile dental clinic is expected to expand the school’s outreach by more than 1,000 patients annually.

More than 4.1 million Carolinians, including many children, live in a designated dental professional shortage area. School-based programs provide care to children who might not otherwise have access to oral health professionals. These programs eliminate other barriers, such as transportation issues and time away from school and work for appointments. Dental problems and pain impact performance at school and contribute to absenteeism. Research finds that dental pain has a similar, if not greater, impact on children’s quality of life than acute asthma.

The grants are part of a multi-year initiative to address oral health in the state, with an early focus on school-aged children.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2sed4b55.